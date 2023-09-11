Brought to you by
ARRAN FESTIVAL OF FOOD AND DRINK
Sustainability will take centre stage at this year's highly-anticipated Arran Festival of Food and Drink
The Isle of Arran will soon hold its second festival of food and drink, celebrating the local produce that comes from the island’s unique terroir and microclimate.
Visitors and locals will be welcomed at the Arran Festival of Food and Drink in venues across Arran over 12 days from the September 13-24.
This year's event will see a mix of larger foodie atrractions, festival menus and collaborations by some of Arran’s favourite hospitality providers.
There will also be farm tours, special offers, and a showcase of produce grown on Arran. The largest event ‘Harvest Fest’ at Bellevue Farm is on the last day of the festival.
The theme of this year’s event is ‘Making Memories’ with a focus on sustainability, community, collaboration and knowledge.
Revellers are pictured enjoying lunch at Harvest Fest, Bellevue Farm in 2022
Events with sustainability at the core will showcase innovative uses of food waste, educate on harvesting techniques and also provide an opportunity to learn about the island's sustainable farming and permaculture.
Event sponsors are Stagecoach Buses, North Ayrshire Council, Taste of Arran, Arran Dairies, Scotland Food and Drink, Visit Arran, Ayrshire Food an ‘a’ that and Arran Eco Savvy.
Alastair Dobson, Managing Director of Taste of Arran said: “Arran has a fantastic food, farming and tourism heritage.
“Our food journey has been long and varied, these events showcase this and will also engage in an educational and exciting way to ensure we encourage and sustain the journey well into the future using the assets of Arran’s creative hard-working people and its reputation as a first-class destination.”
