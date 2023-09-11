As a result of this, the two women attacked the 30-year-old causing her to fall to the ground.

The two women walked off to the nearby car park where a man known to them was waiting in a silver/grey Chevrolet Aveo.

The couple followed them, and a further altercation took place culminating in the man exiting the car armed with a weapon and seriously assaulting the 28-year-old man before he and the two women then left in the vehicle.

The injured couple were taken by ambulance to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride where they were treated and have since been discharged.

The suspects are described as:

1. Male, white, in his 30s, of slim build, wearing a dark-coloured top, work or combat style trousers that had orange flashes at the side.

2. Female, white, in her early 20s, with long blond hair, wearing a white skirt and an orange top.

3. Female, white, of a slim build, wearing a white top and black trousers.

Detective Constable Ross Kirkland said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the taxi rank or car park at the time and saw the incidents take place.

“If you have any information that may assist officers with their enquiries, then please call officers via 101 and quote incident number 0619 of Saturday, 9 September 2023.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."