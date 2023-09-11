Police in Ayrshire are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious one-vehicle crash in the Dundonald Road area of Kilmarnock.
The incident took place around 9.40pm on Sunday and involved a black Vauxhall Corsa.
The driver, a 22-year-old man, was taken to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he remains with serious injuries.
A 21-year-old male passenger was treated with minor injuries at Crosshouse Hospital, Kilmarnock.
Sergeant Scott Gourlay, from the Irvine Road Policing Unit, said: “Enquiries into the full circumstances surrounding the crash remain ongoing.
“We are appealing for any other motorists or pedestrians, who were in the Dundonald Road area last night and believes they may have seen the Corsa prior to the crash, to please come forward.
“We are also particularly keen to hear from anyone with possible dashcam footage from the area.
“If you have any information which could assist our enquiries, please call police on 101, quoting incident 4159 of 10 September, 2023.”
