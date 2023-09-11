Police are seeking the assistance of the public in trying to locate a 14-year-old girl missing from Ayrshire.
Ellie McCann was last seen in Coylton around 6pm on Saturday.
She is 5 ft 6 in height, is of slim build and has brown shoulder length hair.
When last seen Ellie was wearing a blue top, black shorts, black trainers and was carrying a black rucksack.
Inspector Derek McDonald said: "Ellie’s family reported her missing last night and they are understandably worried about her as she has not been in touch with anyone as far as we are aware since she was last seen.
“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen Ellie or who has any information as to where she may be, to get in touch with us. We want to make sure she is safe and well.
“We’d also ask Ellie to come home. Everyone wants her to be safe.”
If you have any information that will assist officers, please call Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3889 of 10 September, 2023.
