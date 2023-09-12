The Conservatives will tomorrow force a vote at Holyrood on whether to delay new licensing rules for short-term lets, potentially leading to a backbench SNP rebellion.
The Tories will use their debating time to urge ministers to pause the scheme, which has been already delayed six months, for a further year.
Tory MSP Murdo Fraser said that, despite good intentions, the unintended consequences for small, rural businesses could be “catastrophic” if the rules take effect on October 1.
However the Government last night said the change would go ahead as planned.
The move coincided with more than 1,500 people working in Scottish tourism signing a “final plea” letter to First Minister Humza Yousaf asking him to postpone the change.
The new licensing system is designed to regulate Airbnb-style properties more rigorously, in the same way as hotels and caravan parks.
However some businesses have warned the conditions are so onerous they may shut down.
A survey by the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers (ASSC) found almost two-thirds of operators were considering leaving the sector over the change.
The veteran SNP MSP Fergus Ewing, who is facing suspension for voting with the Tories on a separate issue before the summer recess, has also called for a delay.
Mr Fraser said: “Ministers must see sense, listen to businesses and pause these destructive plans before it’s too late.
“This scheme - however well-intended some of its provisions are - is going to have huge and catastrophic unintended consequences if it goes ahead next month.
“It was designed to tackle problem city-centre units, but B&Bs, guest houses and those seeking house-swap arrangements will be hit with crippling additional costs and bureaucracy.
“There is a real danger this will destroy small businesses and have a huge knock-on impact on the wider Scottish economy.
“Ministers risk repeating the mistakes of the shambolic deposit return scheme by ignoring the warnings of businesses and stubbornly ploughing ahead with a fatally-flawed policy.”
The signatories to the final plea said the industry had always supported regulation and considered health and safety to be paramount.
ASSC chief executive Fiona Campbell said the scheme was an “impending disaster”.
She said: “The message to the First Minister is loud and clear: please listen to those who work day-in, day-out in our sector, pause your scheme and work with us on a viable, proportionate and balanced alternative that won’t cause untold damage to Scottish tourism.”
But SNP housing minister Paul McLennan said there had been ample time for operators to get ready.
He said: “Regulation of short-term lets has been introduced at a time of significant growth and change in the sector, and to make sure that accommodation is safe, including gas safety certificates and suitable electrical equipment, as well as responding to community concerns on the impacts.
“Over the past four years, ministers in a range of capacities have engaged with the sector, listening and responding to feedback, this includes several meetings in recent weeks and months.
“We have already brought forward a one-off six-month extension to the scheme, which means existing hosts have had 20 months to comply with conditions and a year to prepare and submit their application.
“No operator to date has been refused a licence, among those who have already applied.
“The responsible thing to do is for everyone to get behind the task of encouraging and supporting those short-term let hosts that must apply for a licence before the October 1 deadline, in order to continue operating.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here