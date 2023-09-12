Farming
Round-up
By Alec Ross
33 bullocks at St Boswells yesterday averaged 301p/kg and sold to 324p/kg, with heifers averaging 303p/kg and selling to 336p/kg.
Cast cows averaged 219p/kg and sold to 247p/kg or £2,380/head. Lambs rose slightly on the week to average £113/head and sold to £167 for Texels, while cast sheep averaged £75/head and sold to £203/head for Texel tups. Heavy ewes averaged £115/head with light ewes peaking at £99/head for North Country Cheviots.
Prime heifers met with strong demand at Carlisle yesterday, rising 13p/kg on the week to an average of 285p/kg and a peak of 330p/kg, with beef bred bullocks largely unchanged at an average of 270p/kg.
Cast cows continue to trade well, with both beef and dairy types up slightly on the week to averages of 187p/kg and 141p/kg respectively. In line with elsewhere, prime lambs rose slightly to record an SQQ average of 269p/kg and sold to a peak of 400p/kg or £185/head. Lowland ewes sold to £186 for a Texel with hill ewes selling to £118 for a Swaledale.
Lambs at Ayr yesterday sold to £124/head for a pen of Beltexes from Little Creoch or to 110p/kg for Muir farm, with the sale averaging 244p/kg or £109/head.
Quality was at a premium in the rough ring due to a lack of continental types, but all other classes met with demand and sold to £200 for Texel tups from Cowgrove, with Martnaham Mains leading the female section with £142 for a Texel cross ewe.
Meanwhile, mules topped at £103 for Lawhill and hill ewes sold to £92 for Cheviots from Aitkenhead. Blackies sold to £86 for Cronberry.
196 rams of all breeds were sold at the annual Kelso Tup Sales on Friday, with the championship going to A&A Taylor, Heathery Hall, who sold their Beltex crosses to an average of £1,297/head and a peak of £3,200.
Cross bred sheep were in demand throughout the day, with three quarter bred Beltexes from Unthank – who also topped the pure Texel section at £2,100 - selling for £1,300/head.
Demand for tups was also high at Newton Stewart’s annual sale on Saturday, with tup lambs averaging £441/head and selling to £850 for a Texel from North Lodge, while shearlings averaged £725 and sold to £1,350 for the same breed from Dinnans.
Twelve Texel gimmers averaged £346/head and sold to £520 for Crailloch, while a shearling from Alexander Clark, West Glengyre, topped the Suffolks and sold a Beltex shearling for £950. Lambs from Redbrae sold to £600/head, while cross bred tups met with demand, selling to £1,300 for Charolais cross Texel shearlings from Fineview. Boghouse tooped the Bluefaced Leicester section at £600 for a shearling.
Breeding and feeding sheep at Dumfries on Saturday met strong demand with 1,405 Scotch Mule ewe lambs averaging £120/head, while Blackies sold to £105 for Kirkland and £80 for Auchenbrack.
Gimmers met a steady trade with crosses selling to £178 for Clonrae and North Country Cheviots selling to £145 on two occasions for Barr. It was store lambs that created the most interest, however, with Texels and crosses from Tara selling to £96 & £93 respectively.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here