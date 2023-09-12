The company made successful placements in more than 40 countries during the past year and doubled its retained client list. Five new team members joined the business during that time, including two associate partners and a senior business delivery manager.

“At MM Search, we know that a company is only as good as the people within it, and over the last year, we have been focusing on building the best team possible," Mr Morrice said.

"Our most recent appointments include seasoned search consultants Rachael Brooks, Lindsay MacLeod and Ryan Harper. With their specialised expertise, we are confident that they will embrace our people-centric approach to executive search, which has been instrumental in our success thus far.”

The company has developed several sub-divisions deemed crucial to continued growth. These include HR and professional services, procurement and supply chain, IT and technology, and energy and renewables.

Mr MacFeate said: “We are immensely proud of our recognised brand and unique approach to executive search that has propelled us into our sixth year with great success. With the support of our exceptional board and team of experienced professionals, we remain dedicated to achieving our business goals while giving back to our communities.

"Through initiatives like the MM Athletes program and our sponsorship of Greenock Wanderers Rugby Football Club, we are able to support valuable projects and watch them flourish. We are committed to further growth, development, and excellence as we continue to serve our clients and provide top-tier talent."