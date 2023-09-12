Shimano has unveiled a new 'ambitious' vision for the future of Glasgow's Four Corners - in the hope it might kickstart a conversation about how different the city could be.
The Japanese bicycle manufacturer used CGI to strip away existing elements of Argyle Street and replace them with infrastructure and furniture designed for people.
The 'vision' forms part of Shimano's Future Cities project and follows similar transformations for London and Berlin last year and Bilbao in July.
The project seeks to start a conversation with urban mobility experts, residents, politicians and planners in each chosen city about what is possible when it comes to "changing cities and make them fit for people".
With international focus on the city after it hosted the UCI Cycling World Championships, the busy junction near Glasgow Central Station was chosen via social media polls as the winner to be transformed using CGI.
READ MORE: Glasgow UCI World Championships hailed as "greatest ever held"
Jonathan Davis, PR & Communications, Shimano Europe said: “We are very proud to be unveiling the second stage of our Future Cities project this year, in line with our mission to promote health and happiness through the enjoyment of nature and the world around us.
“After consulting with local people through social media polls, we wanted to create a bold and innovative vision of the area outside Glasgow Central Station. Through our ongoing campaign, we have created an alternative vision of the future where our cities are healthier, safer, and ultimately more enjoyable places to live.”
Gregory Kinsman-Chauvet, Founder and Cycling Enthusiast Officer, Bike For Good, said: Creating a sustainable and livable city requires enhancing cycling infrastructure and ensuring safer streets. This aligns with Bike for Good's vision of a healthy and inclusive environment where the entire community benefits from increased cycling. It's an exciting vision that we fully support.’’
Colby Robertson, GoBike - Strathclyde Cycling Campaign, said: "The recent spate of pedestrians and cyclists killed or seriously injured in the Glasgow area highlights that the status quo of car-based urban planning is badly broken. Change is needed. Using a bike should be a safe, efficient, clean and healthy mode of active travel; open to everyone.
‘’We support high quality designs to make public spaces accessible. Everyone should be able to choose active travel – whether walking, wheeling or cycling. We at GoBike look forward to seeing the plans for Glasgow Central station progress."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here