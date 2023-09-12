The 'vision' forms part of Shimano's Future Cities project and follows similar transformations for London and Berlin last year and Bilbao in July.

The project seeks to start a conversation with urban mobility experts, residents, politicians and planners in each chosen city about what is possible when it comes to "changing cities and make them fit for people".

With international focus on the city after it hosted the UCI Cycling World Championships, the busy junction near Glasgow Central Station was chosen via social media polls as the winner to be transformed using CGI.

Jonathan Davis, PR & Communications, Shimano Europe said: “We are very proud to be unveiling the second stage of our Future Cities project this year, in line with our mission to promote health and happiness through the enjoyment of nature and the world around us.

“After consulting with local people through social media polls, we wanted to create a bold and innovative vision of the area outside Glasgow Central Station. Through our ongoing campaign, we have created an alternative vision of the future where our cities are healthier, safer, and ultimately more enjoyable places to live.”

Gregory Kinsman-Chauvet, Founder and Cycling Enthusiast Officer, Bike For Good, said: Creating a sustainable and livable city requires enhancing cycling infrastructure and ensuring safer streets. This aligns with Bike for Good's vision of a healthy and inclusive environment where the entire community benefits from increased cycling. It's an exciting vision that we fully support.’’

Colby Robertson, GoBike - Strathclyde Cycling Campaign, said: "The recent spate of pedestrians and cyclists killed or seriously injured in the Glasgow area highlights that the status quo of car-based urban planning is badly broken. Change is needed. Using a bike should be a safe, efficient, clean and healthy mode of active travel; open to everyone.

‘’We support high quality designs to make public spaces accessible. Everyone should be able to choose active travel – whether walking, wheeling or cycling. We at GoBike look forward to seeing the plans for Glasgow Central station progress."