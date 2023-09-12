It’s been a difficult summer for Kilgraston but the Bridge of Earn girls only school has bounced back stronger and more confident than ever
Kilgraston School is not only open but is better and stronger than ever. That’s the message from head teacher Tanya Davie after the school was threatened with closure before the summer holidays.
It’s a sign of how much respect the school commands that within 48 hours of the announcement on June 1, a total of £1.2 million was raised by parents, alumni and the wider community to secure its future.
Since then, a concentrated recruitment drive has resulted in an intake of new pupils ensuring the school’s stability.
“It is such a unique place that people came from all over the world to pledge support,” said Mrs Davie. “They were turning up on the doorstep to offer help.
It was quite a special moment.
“I would not wish anyone – whether a parent, member of staff, or pupil – to have to go through that, as it was very taxing on us all but it reignited what a community really feels like and I would find it hard to believe that many other schools could have done that.”
Mrs Davie added that it highlighted the need for girls’ only education, a need confirmed by the exceptional exam results again achieved by the pupils.
“We’ve had some amazing results that are well above the national average and significantly above other girls only schools, so it is not just that girls do well in a girls only environment but in Kilgraston, particularly, they do very, very well,” she said.
While the school has always achieved excellent results in STEM subjects, this year good results were across the board and included languages, drama and music.
The National 5 pass rate has fallen nationally to 78.8% but Kilgraston girls secured an A-C pass rate of 94%, an increase on last year’s attainment. National 5 A-C passes for girls was 80.6%.
At Higher level, the national pass rate of A-C was 77.1%, with a girl only average of 79.5%. Kilgraston girls achieved a 92% pass rate at A-C and while nationally the pass rate fell, the school increased the number of girls attaining an A pass.
In Advanced Higher, the national average for A passes for girls was 33.8% against 42% for Kilgraston girls (88% A-C).
The school is also doing well on the equestrian field with some performing on the national arena, including one pupil who is heading to the Badminton horse trials next year.
Recognising a need for nursery provision, the school is in the process of setting one up for three to five-year-olds which should be ready by 2024. In the meantime a weekly playgroup is to be held for toddlers.
In addition, Kilgraston is looking at all aspects of school life and their impact on the environment. The first honey from the Kilgraston bees was produced in time for Speech Day and Kilgraston Parents’ Association is keen to support sustainability and a greener school.
“Our alumnae database tripled in June due to the number of ‘Old Girls’ who joined the drive to save Kilgraston and we intend to have many events with our alumnae body throughout the coming year,” said Mrs Davie.
The “sticky patch” the school hit as a result of a decline in enrolment due to the cost of living crisis now looks well and truly over. “We are here stronger and better than before and looking forward to our centenary in seven years’ time,” Mrs Davie said.
Kilgraston’s next Open Day is on 30th September. Register via openday@kilgraston.com
- This article was brought to you in partnership with Kilgraston School
