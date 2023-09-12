A search operation is underway after a person was spotted in the River Tay late in the evening.
Emergency services went to the scene at around 10.15pm on Monday after police received a report of a sighting of a person in the water in the River Tay near North Inch, Perth.
Police, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, the coastguard and the RNLI were involved in the search but found no trace of the person despite extensive efforts.
Officers are appealing for information as the search continues on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Man assaulted with weapon after taxi rank altercation
There is no description of the person or what they were wearing as the incident happened during the hours of darkness.
Sergeant Paul Smith said: “Our search remains ongoing for this person, and we are asking for the public’s assistance to help trace them.
“If you were in the area of the River Tay last night and saw or heard anything that might assist us in our search, please get in touch as soon as possible via 101 quoting incident number 4389 of September 11.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here