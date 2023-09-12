Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault which occurred in Glasgow city centre in the early hours of Sunday.
Around 3.40am, a 23-year-old man was waiting at a taxi rank in George Square when another man punched him to the face, causing him to fall to the ground.
The suspect, who is described as around 6 foot tall with blond hair and wearing a green khaki coloured t-shirt and jeans, and was last seen walking south on John Street, towards Cochrane Street.
The victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to a head injury. He remains in hospital and medical staff describe his condition as stable.
Detective Constable Mark McCallum, from Stewart Street CID, said: “This was an unprovoked attack which left the victim requiring hospital treatment and it is vital we trace the person responsible.
“There will have been people in George Square making their way home from nights out around the time of the incident, as well as taxis at the rank, and I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened to please get in touch.
“I would also ask anyone motorists with dash-cams who were in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could assist with the investigation.
“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0779 of Sunday, 10 September, 2023. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
