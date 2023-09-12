An appeal has been launched after a bizarre spate of incidents where pigeons have been found tied up in Glasgow’s south side.
The Scottish SPCA were alerted to the latest incident on September 3 by a member of the public who discovered a bird near Calder Street.
Scottish SPCA acting chief inspector, Lesley Boyce, said, “We’ve had several calls regarding pigeons found in similar circumstances in the area, beginning in April of this year.
“The caller said they had also found three pigeons tied to a fence on Allison Street which they had freed.
“When our animal rescue officer attended this incident, the pigeon had black thread wrapped around their legs.
“Sadly, the thread was wound so tightly that it had cut off circulation to the pigeon’s legs and the bird had to be put to sleep to prevent further suffering.
“Police Scotland have also been made aware of these incidents. We would like to remind the public that it is an offence to deliberately harm or kill an animal.
“If anyone has information about these incidents they should call our animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”
