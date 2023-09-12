Drivers using the M8 motorway through Glasgow are being warned of a number of overnight closures of the Kingston Bridge.
Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, are undertaking 'essential inspection works' on the bridge - between Junctions 19 and 20 of the M8 - next week.
Work will take place from Monday, September 18 until Thursday, September 21 between the hours of 10pm and 6am, each night.
Signed diversions will be in place.
Amey say that the inspection will benefit around 146,390 vehicles using the route each day, by completing the Kingston Bridge spandrel wall inspection.
The signed diversions for the duration of this work will be as follows:
Monday, September 18
M8 Junction 20 Eastbound on slip from West Street total closure. Diversion - Continue on West Street > Kingston Street > Commerce Street > King George V Bridge > Broomielaw > North Street > M8 Junction 19 Eastbound on slip.
Tuesday, September 19
M8 Junction 20 Eastbound on slip from West Street total closure. Diversion - Continue on West Street > Kingston Street > Commerce Street > King George V Bridge > Broomielaw > North Street > M8 Junction 19 Eastbound on slip.
Wednesday, September 20
M8 Westbound Lane 1, 2 and 3 closure over Kingston Bridge (West Street Off Ramp total closure), Clydeside Expressway Eastbound off slip to M8 Junction 19 Westbound on slip total closure (Stobcross On Ramp), Waterloo Street On Ramp to M8 Westbound total closure, Newton Street On Ramp to M8 Westbound closure.
Stobcross On Ramp Closure - Diversion 1 – Argyle Street > Robertson Street > Broomielaw > Glasgow Bridge > Nelson Street > Paterson Street > Wallace Street > Dalintober Street > M8 Junction 21 Westbound on slip.
Waterloo Street On Ramp Closure – Diversion 2 – Pitt Street > St Vincent Street > Newton Street > Argyle Street > follow diversion 1.
Newton Street On Ramp closure – Diversion 3 – Turn onto Argyle Street > follow diversion 2.
West Street Off Ramp Closure – Continue on M8 Westbound > M8 Junction 23 Westbound off slip > Dumbreck Road > M8 Junction 23 Eastbound on slip > M8 Junction 21 Eastbound off slip > Seaward Street > Scotland Street > West Street.
Thursday, September 21
M8 Westbound Lane 1, 2 and 3 closure over Kingston Bridge (West Street Off Ramp total closure), Clydeside Expressway Eastbound off slip to M8 Junction 19 Westbound on slip total closure (Stobcross On Ramp), Waterloo Street On Ramp to M8 Westbound total closure, Newton Street On Ramp to M8 Westbound closure.
Stobcross On Ramp Closure - Diversion 1 – Argyle Street > Robertson Street > Broomielaw > Glasgow Bridge > Nelson Street > Paterson Street > Wallace Street > Dalintober Street > M8 Junction 21 Westbound on slip.
Waterloo Street On Ramp Closure – Diversion 2 – Pitt Street > St Vincent Street > Newton Street > Argyle Street > follow diversion 1.
Newton Street On Ramp closure – Diversion 3 – Turn onto Argyle Street > follow diversion 2.
West Street Off Ramp Closure – Continue on M8 Westbound > M8 Junction 23 Westbound off slip > Dumbreck Road > M8 Junction 23 Eastbound on slip > M8 Junction 21 Eastbound off slip > Seaward Street > Scotland Street > West Street.
Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout the works.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here