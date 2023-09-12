Work will take place from Monday, September 18 until Thursday, September 21 between the hours of 10pm and 6am, each night.

Signed diversions will be in place.

Amey say that the inspection will benefit around 146,390 vehicles using the route each day, by completing the Kingston Bridge spandrel wall inspection.

The signed diversions for the duration of this work will be as follows:

Monday, September 18

M8 Junction 20 Eastbound on slip from West Street total closure. Diversion - Continue on West Street > Kingston Street > Commerce Street > King George V Bridge > Broomielaw > North Street > M8 Junction 19 Eastbound on slip.

Tuesday, September 19

Wednesday, September 20

M8 Westbound Lane 1, 2 and 3 closure over Kingston Bridge (West Street Off Ramp total closure), Clydeside Expressway Eastbound off slip to M8 Junction 19 Westbound on slip total closure (Stobcross On Ramp), Waterloo Street On Ramp to M8 Westbound total closure, Newton Street On Ramp to M8 Westbound closure.

Stobcross On Ramp Closure - Diversion 1 – Argyle Street > Robertson Street > Broomielaw > Glasgow Bridge > Nelson Street > Paterson Street > Wallace Street > Dalintober Street > M8 Junction 21 Westbound on slip.

Waterloo Street On Ramp Closure – Diversion 2 – Pitt Street > St Vincent Street > Newton Street > Argyle Street > follow diversion 1.

Newton Street On Ramp closure – Diversion 3 – Turn onto Argyle Street > follow diversion 2.

West Street Off Ramp Closure – Continue on M8 Westbound > M8 Junction 23 Westbound off slip > Dumbreck Road > M8 Junction 23 Eastbound on slip > M8 Junction 21 Eastbound off slip > Seaward Street > Scotland Street > West Street.

Thursday, September 21

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout the works.

