While serious assaults have fallen from 80 to 69, and there have also been seven fewer attempted murders, there have been three murders recorded within the city – two more than the same period last year.

Sexual crime has also risen, with an additional 32 incidents reported, including two more reports of rape or assault with intent to rape. Indecent and sexual assaults have, however, decreased from 143, to 119.

Another area that has seen a rise in reported offending is acquisitive crime, which is up from 3,806, to 3,946. However, the total number of housebreaking, including attempted break-ins has fallen from 293, to 249.

READ MORE: 'Bizarre' spate of incidents of pigeons being tied to fences sparks city probe

Chief Superintendent Sean Scott, Divisional Commander for Edinburgh, said: “I acknowledge and accept that the current quarterly data, which shows a rise in recorded crime for the Capital, may be of concern to our communities and I want to reiterate my commitment to ensuring we dedicate our policing resources appropriately to address developing crime trends and provide the best level of service we can to the public.

“However, as T/Deputy Chief Constable Speirs has stated, Police Scotland is facing sustained levels of demand, with over 600,000 calls received from the public in the first quarter of 2023 and over 420,000 incidents recorded.

“This, coupled with the reduction in personnel numbers and budget restraints, means the service must make hard choices and Edinburgh is not immune to this. We must look closely at the resource we have and how it can be best utilised to address developing crime trends and support the needs of Edinburgh’s public.

“The public have an important role to play in helping us shape policing priorities by taking our Your Police Survey which is available on the Police Scotland website at www.scotland.police.uk.”