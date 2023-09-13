The £1.7m development has been spearheaded by Clyde Gateway, which describes itself as Scotland’s largest regeneration company, and has created 280 square metres of modern commercial office space. It has been designed by architectural practice O’DonnellBrown, based in Glasgow.

The design of the refurbished property on Olympia Street in Glasgow includes a large sculptural metal tower called “the Beacon”, described as “a nod to the adjacent Bridgeton Umbrella”.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: PM appears to exude desperation, obsequiousness

The internal spaces have been approached with a “defurbishment strategy”, exposing brickwork, roof trusses, and existing timber linings, while improving the energy performance of the building with new insulation throughout, air-source heat pump technology, and underfloor heating.

Clyde Gateway purchased the property in December 2020, with planning permission granted in February last year. Work began last summer.

The main contractor, Redpath Construction, delivered a range of “community benefit” initiatives, including giving work experience to students from Trinity High School in nearby Rutherglen and supporting Green Trees Nursery in Bridgeton by refurbishing its garden and play space and running a toy appeal at Christmas, delivering three van-loads of toys to the nursery.

READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter

Martin McKay, chief executive of Clyde Gateway, said: “We bought this iconic building a few years ago because we knew this had great potential to drive investment right into the heart of Bridgeton. It is a great space for organisations and businesses to add to the civic organisations that call Bridgeton home.

“A key objective of this project was to ensure that we did not lose the charm of the original building. The architects, O’DonnellBrown, and builder, Redpath Construction, have carried out an excellent job whilst updating the space into a modern and energy-efficient workspace.”

He added: “Clyde Gateway has refurbished and built a number of properties in the immediate vicinity, bringing businesses and organisations to the area. We cannot wait to get new tenants utilising this space too and investing in the east end of Glasgow.”

READ MORE: Rangers FC move is 'first of its kind for stadiums in Scotland'

Susan Cardwell, marketing and business development manager at Redpath Construction, said: “It has been a real privilege to be part of the transformation of the building with Clyde Gateway. As a true regeneration project, we have not only been able to breathe new life into New Olympia House, creating a bright and sustainable office space, we have also had the opportunity to support local young people through training and made lasting relationships with the fantastic team at Green Trees Nursery. There are few projects where the impact on the local community has been felt more keenly."

Jennifer O’Donnell, director of O’DonnellBrown, said: “New Olympia House provided an exciting opportunity to repurpose a historic building and further strengthen one of Glasgow’s historic crosses.

"The regeneration of Bridgeton Cross over the last decade has been tackled with ambition and care and O’DonnellBrown enjoyed working in this context with the project team and Clyde Gateway to give this local landmark a brighter future and new lease of life.”