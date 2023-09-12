Detailed plans have been approved for dozens of new flats at a site in Glasgow's west end.
Nixon Blue has been given permission to build 48 apartments at two buildings on Beith Street in Partick, which was approved by the council 'in principal' in May 2021.
The plans set out two-bedroom apartments, each with access to private outdoor terrace space.
Included are details to re-route and upgrade the existing cycle path along the Clydeside Expressway to retain and improve access for cyclists.
The development is designated a car-free scheme which aims to fit with Glasgow’s ambition to encourage 'greener' transport choices.
Each of the buildings will be six storeys in height which will be similar in scale to the existing tenement flats and other more modern housing developments in the surrounding area.
Previously, this site housed three tenement buildings (pre-1973) before they were demolished to make way for the Clydeside Expressway.
The site was purchased by the developers in May 2022 with the intention of re-establishing residential apartments to meet local demand in this popular area and to support the regeneration of the Clydeside, which is currently being transformed by the construction of the new Govan/Partick pedestrian/cycle ridge.
The developers say the proposals have been designed, where possible, to minimise the removal of trees on the site with the aim of retaining as many as possible and replanting new trees to create external greenery and enhance the open space.
Nixon Blue Director and Architect Colin McIntyre said: “The designs are in keeping with the scale and mass of Beith Street housing and the surrounding tenement buildings.
"As a popular residential area, we want the new apartments to support the regeneration of the Clydeside as the new Govan/Partick Bridge will greatly link the city and its residents.
"Redeveloping on this site will support, connect and reinforce this area of Partick as a vibrant residential area.”
Nixon Blue currently has a number of developments under construction including 27 apartments in Dennistoun and 34 new build apartments in Paisley, opposite the Abbey.
The team also completed a recent build of private and housing association flats in Old Sneddon in Paisley.
The Glasgow-based company is planning to invest an estimated £8million into the construction of Beith Street, providing employment opportunities for more than 50 people within the building and construction sector, working alongside professional teams in architecture, engineering, quantity surveying and project management as well as sub-contracting jobs in building trades.
