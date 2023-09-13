As well as samples, visitors will be able to pick up specially designed recipes by top Italian chefs that feature the cheeses on offer.

The cheeses will include Mozzarella PDO, Pecorino Romano PDO, Asiago PDO, Provolone Val Padana PDO, Parmigiano Reggiano PDO, Gorgonzola PDO, Pecorino Toscano PDO, Grana Padano PDO, Taleggio PDO, Mozzarella Vaccina, Provolone, Ricotta, Mascarpone and Burrata

Many of these special cheeses have PDO status, a type of geographical indicator used on food products to mark exceptional quality and regional authenticity. The PDO label, which stands for Protected Designation of Origin, or in Italian DOP (Denominazione d' Origine Protetta) guarantees the strongest links between product and place.

This status helps safeguard the unique characteristics of individual food products, including the raw ingredients, the production location, and the methods used. A food product must be produced, processed and prepared in a specific area, using a particular, usually traditional, method. The validation process is complex, with certification carried out by strict European Commission rules.

Italy has the highest number of GI protected food products, with 47 cheeses holding the highest PDO status. It’s cheeses of this highest quality that the Italian Trade Agency is keen to introduce Scottish consumers to.

Sampling these delicious Italian cheeses is also an opportunity to discover more about the geography, history and culture of Italy, and the knowledgeable Il Fruttivendolo staff will be happy to tell you more.

Taste sheep's milk Asiago PDO, which can only be produced within the provinces of Vicenza, Padua and Treviso, in the Veneto region, and Trento, in the Trentino-Alto Adige region. Discover herbaceous Taleggio PDO, traditionally made in Lombardy since the 9th century.

It’s cave aged with rind rubbed in salt and brine giving it a pink rind and a soft spreadable centre.

Fresh Italian cheeses are exceptionally tasty. While we’re used to mozzarella on our pizzas, Mozzarella PDO is smoother, richer, creamier. Don’t miss the opportunity to try fresh burrata. Similar in appearance to mozzarella, burrata has an outer of soft stretched curds and a heart of Stracciatella, curds mixed with cream.

With some fresh bread and Italian tomatoes, this traditional cheese from the Puglia region is a decadent delight. You may know Pecorino Romano, but have you tried Pecorino Toscano?

This cheese is produced in Grosseto and Siena in the Tuscany region, it’s softer and creamier with grassy notes and is often sold as a younger cheese. Pecorino Toscano is often difficult to source in Scotland so the Italian Cheese Week is a great opportunity to try it.

Trade commissioner, director Giovanni Sacchi says: “The role of the Italian Trade Agency in London is to promote Italian products, businesses, knowledge, and so much more across the UK. We're absolutely delighted to be showcasing some fantastic Italian cheeses at Il Fruttivendolo from the 30th of September to the 7th of October.

"For this promotion we have worked with Assolatte, the premier association of Italian Cheesemongers. We will be displaying some of the finest PDO cheeses and many others as well, ones that you won’t always find in your UK supermarket. The aim of this promotion is to get people more familiar with a wider range of Italian cheeses, some of which may be new to the British consumer such as the Provolone Valpadana, Scamorza, L’Italico and Pecorino Toscano.”

"We're absolutely thrilled to be showcasing these cheeses in Edinburgh and Linlithgow as a part of our UK-wide, and wider international campaign.”

Il Fruttivendolo is a small Scottish chain of Italian greengrocers bringing fresh, sustainable Italian fruit, vegetables and fresh and dried produce to our high streets. With a wide range of Italian cheese, charcuterie, pasta and sauces on offer, it’s the perfect venue to showcase Italian cheese this autumn.

Italian Cheese week runs from 30th of September to the 7th of October at Il Fruttivendolo, 110A Dalry Road, Edinburgh EH11 2DW, and 211 High Street, Linlithgow EH49 7EN.