INTERNATIONAL Beverage, owner of the Scotch whisky firm formerly called Inver House Distillers, has acquired one of New Zealand’s leading spirits producers.
The company, which owns Old Pulteney, Speyburn and Balblair single malts and Caorunn Gin, has struck a deal to take over the Cardrona Distillery and visitor centre near Wanaka in the Crown Range Mountains.
The deal includes Cardrona’s portfolio of super-premium brands such as Cardrona single malt whisky, The Reid Vodka, The Source Gin, and the Rose Rabbit liqueurs, giving it a foothold in New Zealand’s “dynamic” New World spirits category.
READ MORE: Rules for short-term lets 'may breach human rights law'
It comes shortly after Thai-owned International Beverage acquired the Larsen Cognac business of France from Anora Group.
The company said that, further to the Cardrona deal, it will focus investment on the New Zealand firm’s purpose-built distillery site and maximise the potential of Cardrona’s brands in their core New Zealand, UK, and US markets, while developing new routes to market.
Cardrona will continue to be led by Desiree Reid, who founded the distillery in 2015, as managing director.
She said: “This is an exciting day for all of us at Cardrona Distillery. Building Cardrona has been a remarkable journey, made possible through the work and support of many, many people. I’m thrilled that International Beverage shares our belief in Cardrona’s quality and potential as we embark upon the next chapter of our story together. I look forward to working with their team to bring our spirits to more people in markets around the world in the future.”
READ MORE: Ithaca declares Shell deal will boost UK energy security
Malcolm Leask, managing director (UK) of International Beverage said: “A warm welcome to Desiree and everyone at Cardrona Distillery to International Beverage.
"We are delighted to have their skilled team and exceptional craft spirits join our business. The team has done an excellent job in building Cardrona’s super-premium brands to date with so much integrity, quality, and potential for the future. We are very much looking forward to working with them to build on their success within our international network, as we strengthen our premium spirits portfolio for the global market.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here