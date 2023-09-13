Bosses say that a full intrusive survey is now required.

While this is carried out, the concert hall and theatre “will remain closed to staff and visitors until further notice”.

READ MORE: Scots university closes part of student union building because of concrete risk

Grease the Musical, which was due to run from Tuesday until Saturday at the theatre, is among the shows that have been cancelled as a result.

A statement read: “While this is disappointing, safety is a priority. We’ll be in touch with ticket holders directly for performances affected and we’ll keep you updated.”

Tonight’s performance of Grease the Musical has been cancelled due to operational issues at the venue. Ticketholders have been contacted directly. pic.twitter.com/6KCnPvGe8e — Motherwell Theatre (@MotherwellVenue) September 12, 2023

Raac was used in the construction of public sector buildings from the 1950s until the 1990s.

The multi-purpose arts and entertainments venue opened its doors in 1970. In 2010 it underwent a £6 million refurbishment project, which saw the entire complex transformed.

It comes days after The University of Stirling closed parts of the student union building due to Raac

A spokesperson described the use of Raac on campus as “limited” and said it was a “precautionary measure”.

Structural engineers are working on site to address the issue.