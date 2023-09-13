The final phase of construction of a new £31 million residential development near Glasgow's OVO Hydro has been completed.
Drum Property Group has released aerial photography of its G3 Square development in Finnieston.
The drone images show G3 Square’s proximity to the neighbouring OVO Hydro, Scottish Event Campus and the SWG3 entertainment venues.
The latest phase of the development, located on Minerva Street next to Exhibition Centre Station, provides 113 apartments for rent.
This adds to the first development phase of 108 private apartments for sale, which was completed and sold in 2021.
G3 Square now comprises three separate buildings, ranging to six storeys and offering a selection of one, two and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses.
Graeme Bone, Group Managing Director of Drum believes the completed G3 Square will now contribute significantly to the ongoing regeneration of Finnieston.
He said: “G3 Square’s location, high-quality accommodation and sustainable energy provision has created significant interest from buyers and tenants.
“The building’s design echoes the height and feel of nearby traditional sandstone buildings and crescents, with contemporary interiors, landscaped outdoor areas and dedicated car and cycle parking spaces.
"Being located close to the M8 and Exhibition train station and within walking distance of the city centre, G3 Square has proved very appealing.”
