This year, while striving to expand my knowledge of wines from across the world, I’ve discovered a new favourite way to celebrate a lazy weekend afternoon with friends.
There is of course endless literature on the subject, but a dedicated journalist knows that research is best done out in the field.
Although wine bars have in the past earned themselves a reputation of being, quite frankly, a little naff, an exciting new wave of specialist bottle shops are now challenging preconceptions with Glasgow and Edinburgh in particular leading the way.
Here are ten wine bars across Scotland to visit if you’re looking to get to grips with your grapes.
The Walrus and Corkscrew
105-107 Church Street, Inverness
The Walrus and Corkscrew is spread across two floors on the corner of Church Lane and Church Street with a sizeable outdoor area to make the most of the fading summer sun.
The cosy spot prides itself on serving wines to suit every budget along with sharing platters featuring locally sourced dry-cured meats and cheeses.
Curious Liquids
28-30 Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow
A relaxed bottle shop and bar which shares a roof with Phillies of Shawlands.
It’s an intimate but welcoming space with a team who are always happy to help you explore the latest additions to their shelves.
A go-to for any budding oenophile who’s not yet learned their Beaujolais from their Burgundy.
Spry
1 Haddington Place, Edinburgh
A sleek and minimalistic bar situated on the ground floor of a Georgian house by Leith Walk specialises in naturally made and organic wines.
They also serve an a la carte or five-course set menu which evolves with the seasons, making the most of fresh produce.
The Wine Press
16 Shore Terrace, Dundee
The Wine Press offers over 70 different wines at a lively location on Dundee’s waterfront. If you’re looking for an element of novelty, purchase a card to be used on their Enomatic dispensers. Essentially, a futuristic-looking (and boozy) vending machine.
Sylvan
20 Woodlands Road, Glasgow
While Sylvan is well known as one of the best restaurants in Glasgow for vegetarian and vegan small plates, they also serve an incredible selection of close to 30 natural and organic wines by the glass.
On Sunday, October 1st the team will host their first ever ‘Wine Fair’ bringing together bottles from their favourite independent importers for an afternoon of tastings guided by industry experts.
Nab a window seat for the perfect place to spend an evening people-watching in the city’s Woodlands.
Grape & Grain
31 Thistle Street, Aberdeen
Grape & Grain was first established in 2017 with a view to bringing the ‘stylish and luxurious’ London wine bar experience to the West End of Aberdeen.
Look out for their wine flights which are switched up regularly and can be served with a trio of matching cheeses.
Good Brothers
34 Northumberland Street, Edinburgh
Good Brothers was recently forced to relocate after seven years at a Stockbridge address which they described as a ‘wine lovers haven’.
The good news is that they’re now up and running on Northumberland Street, in a cellar space housing everything from familiar favourites to vibrant new finds.
Every week, the team puts on a ‘Fine Wine Thursday’ from 5pm as they pull a couple of special bottles from their vast collection to taste by the glass at cost price.
Marchtown
741 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow
There’s an incredible range of wine on offer at Marchtown in Glasgow’s Southside, with a knowledgeable team on hand to help you find a new favourite.
When the weather is favourable, finding a seat in their outdoor area is the best way to round off an afternoon walk through Queen’s Park.
Lockett Bros
133 Hight Street, North Berwick
Lockett Bros Wine and Whisky Merchant go out of their way to source exclusive wines from ‘off the beaten track regions’ and take pride in introducing visitors to producers that they may never have heard of.
The shop keeps eight wines available by the glass and customers are welcome to crack open any bottle available in store for a £5 corkage fee.
Go all out and indulge in their French cheese plates too, while you’re at it.
Smith & Gertrude
26 Hamilton Place, Edinburgh
Credited with being at the forefront of the recent wine bar renaissance, Smith & Gertrude first opened its doors in 2015.
Inspired by time spent living in Melbourne, and travels to New York, San Francisco and Italy the owners are just as passionate about their offering of cheeses as their carefully curated wine selection.
A ‘by the glass’ offering is updated daily with both the original Stockbridge and Portobello locations accepting walk-ins or bookings for groups of five or more.
