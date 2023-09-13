Two people have been charged with road traffic offences seven months after a woman died in a fatal crash in Glasgow.

The incident occurred around 7.40pm on Thursday, February 7 on St Vincent Street.

Chinenye Vera Okonkwo, a 33-year-old Nigerian student, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have confirmed that a 29-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were arrested and released pending further inquiry.

They were reported to the Procurator Fiscal on Tuesday and are due to appear in court at a later date.