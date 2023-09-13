In recent years, McGarvey has made a number of acclaimed and award-winning series with BBC Scotland and production company Tern TV.

Previous series include the BAFTA-winning Darren McGarvey’s Addictions, which won the 2022 BAFTA Scotland Factual Series award and Darren McGarvey’s Class Wars, which won the 2022 RTS Scotland awards for Documentary & Specialist Factual and On Screen Personality.

David Harron, Commissioning Editor, BBC Scotland, says: "We are delighted to be commissioning what is our fourth documentary series with Darren and Tern, this time for both Scottish and UK-wide audiences.

“Darren is a huge and exciting talent and the subject matter of his new series is both important and timely."

Darren McGarvey - Mind The Gap looks at how, in 2023, Britain’s biggest public services – health, justice and education – face major challenges, affecting millions of us every day.

He explores whether there is an increasing gap between the haves and have-nots, the rich and poor, the public and private and what might be fuelling that.

In each film, McGarvey will travel the length and breadth of Britain, as well as visiting Norway and Finland, to attempt to find out why these once great public institutions of health, justice and education face so many challenges.

He will explore what he sees as the ever-increasing divide between those at very different ends of the spectrum as he joins them to reveal first-hand why the chasm, conflicts and challenges they face are so pressing. He’ll also seek out game-changers in each area who are trying to forge a different path, to make a positive difference and, ultimately, help bridge the gaps.

Darren McGarvey has made a number of acclaimed and award-winning series with BBC Scotland (Image: free)

McGarvey said: "With my previous series being based solely in Scotland, I'm really excited at taking on a UK-wide view of social inequality. While there are notable differences between the four nations in education, health, and justice, I believe the trends we see across the UK are similar enough to warrant a comprehensive deep-dive.

“In Mind the Gap we’ve gained privileged access to those working on the front line in some of the most challenging but also hugely rewarding areas of modern life. Schools where the traditional rule book is being ripped up. Prisons where offenders seem to have a real chance of rehabilitation. Hospitals almost at breaking point but where patient care is second to none. Above all it’s about amazing people who are pioneering in the gaps between those that have and have not."

Harry Bell, Managing Director, Tern, said: "We are passionate about investing in up-and-coming talent at Tern, and are delighted to be working with Darren once again on Mind The Gap (w/t). Having won a BAFTA for Darren McGarvey’s Addictions, we are thrilled to be embarking on another adventure with Darren to investigate some of Britain’s biggest challenges.

"Tern’s strength is in marrying top talent with their passions, and Darren is the perfect fit to front this pivotal series. We feel this will be an important series, an important addition to the debate on our institutions, taking a fresh and fascinating perspective on some of the biggest issues of our times."

Darren McGarvey - Mind The Gap is expected to broadcast early next year on the BBC Scotland channel and BBC Two.