All were credited with “shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership”.

Mr Yousaf was nominated by the Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

In a piece for the magazine, Mr Varadkar said he recently met Mr Yousaf for the first time at a meeting of the British-Irish Council

He said: “We had a constructive meeting in which we pledged to continue to nurture the very positive relationship between Ireland and Scotland.

“We will work together to further deepen the links between our two countries from an economic and cultural point of view. I’ve no doubt that as a young, energetic leader, he will serve the Scottish people with the passion and dedication they deserve.

“Humza, as the first South Asian leader of Scotland and the first Muslim leader of a Western democracy, has spoken of his belief that coming from a minority background gives him an important perspective when working to make his country a better and more equal place.

“I can identify with this, and I am pleased to say that Ireland has become a more progressive and equal country in recent years.

“My door is always open to Humza to discuss issues of shared interest between our countries.

Other leaders on the list include Maltese politician Roberta Metsola, the youngest-ever president of the European Parliament, and NASA astronaut Victor J. Glover, Jr.

The list also includes Ordinary People actor Paul Mescal, singer and actress Maya Hawke and the rapper Ice Spice.

Mr Yousaf became SNP leader and First Minister in March after Nicola Sturgeon resigned.