Verdi's dark masterpiece Macbeth will be performed with a specially commissioned Paisley translation and paying homage to the town's culture and landmarks.

The production will officially open Paisley Town Hall, which has been transformed into "one of the finest entertainment venues in the West of Scotland" after a £22million restoration project.

The specially commissioned translation for Buddies by Lindsay Bramley, is laced with local dialect and set in 1970s Paisley.

The Birnham woods become 'Feegie' the slang term for Fesgulie Park while the witches are a group of persuasive women from the local steamie.

With his dangerously ambitious wife to spur him on, Macbeth murders the gang leader, Duncan and eventually becomes consumed by power, and haunted by his own actions.

Directed by Paisley Opera's founder, Simon Hannigan, professional soloists will join the orchestra of Scottish Opera, dance company Right2Dance and Paisley Opera’s full community chorus made up of amateur singers aged 20-60.

Douglas Nairne, project manager, said: "They have commissioned a new translation by a lady called Lindsay Bramley and she spent a lot of time researching the dialect.

"She's very good at getting the underlay and the emphasis on the words right.

"The great thing about it is it's not just relatable for Scottish audiences but perhaps most importantly for the community chorus.

"No matter how much you sing in a former language and understand what it means, you don't connect in the same way.

"Instead of the marching wood of Birnam, it's the marching wood of Feegie.

"A lot of the phrases are probably West of Scotland but it's just subtle differences and trying to relate some of the locations to Paisley."

Mr Nairne, who is also a professional singer and runs his own opera company, said it was hoped the production would open up the art form to a wider audience while maintaining the standard of a more traditional performance.

He said: "It's hopefully something that is more relatable because of the translation and the fact it's been updated and it's trying to tap into the heart of the story, the universal part of the story.

"We've got the Scottish Opera orchestra on board and it's amazing to have them. It's a piece that is rarely performed because it is so difficult. The big chorus scenes are some of the greatest in opera."

There will be just two performances on October 6 and 7 before The Royal National Mòd comes to the town from October 13 - 21.

Simon Hannigan, founder of Paisley Opera said: “This will be our biggest, most spectacular show yet and we are so excited to be joined by the Orchestra of Scottish Opera and Right2Dance in the wonderful newly refurbished Paisley Town Hall.

"We want to create an immersive performance that captivates people of all kinds and prove that opera is something powerful and there for all.

"Overall, this production of Macbeth is a testament to the power of collaboration and the vibrant artistic community of Paisley.”

Paisley Town Hall has been transformed as part of a wider investment by Renfrewshire Council in historic cultural venues, aimed at driving new life and footfall to the area.

Key features of the transformation include a complete redesign - by leading Scottish architects Holmes Miller - to put audience experience and accessibility at the heart of the building and the preservation and restoration of the unique and ornate Victorian architectural features throughout the town hall.

New rooms have been added in previously-unused spaces, such as a new bar and terrace overlooking Paisley’s iconic Abbey, a dance studio, and a screening room.

Tickets for Macbeth are £20/£15 (concessions) £5 unemployed and available online at renfrewshireboxoffice