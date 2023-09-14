Time is running out for you to submit your entry and join the outstanding achievers in our legal sector at The Herald Law Awards of Scotland 2023.
With two weeks to go until the closing date, there is still time to enter The Herald Law Awards of Scotland 2023. These prestigious awards have been recognising outstanding work across the legal profession for 19 years, showcasing the contribution that individuals and companies have made to the advancement of the profession.
Scotland’s legal system has a long and proud heritage and The Herald Law Awards were created to highlight not just the continuation of this exceptional record but also to celebrate the ways in which the law in Scotland is evolving to meet the needs of today’s complex society.
Amongst the categories, two in particular have been designed to recognise how the profession is responding to the challenges. Both the Innovation Award, sponsored by the Law Society of Scotland, and, new for this year, the Legal Technology Provider of the Year Award, will highlight new ways of working and the creative thinking behind some of the most important advancements.
In total there are 20 different categories, covering everything from family and criminal law to litigation. For the first time an award will be made to the Paralegal of the Year while the Rising Star at the Scottish Bar will single out one individual who is making an impact in court.
There are awards too for the Pro Bono Team of the Year, the High Street Firm of the Year and for CSR activities. Two awards, Law Firm of the Year and Law Firm of the Year - Scottish independents - both sponsored by IDEX Consulting, will go to those legal practices which are providing an outstanding level of service to their clients. Meanwhile, individual awards including Solicitor of the Year, sponsored by the Law Society of Scotland, and the Up and Coming Award, will recognise both new and emerging talent.
On the night the judges will also announce the winner of this year’s Outstanding Contribution Award, which will go to someone with a significant track record within Scotland’s legal framework.
The judges themselves include some of the most significant figures in the profession, including Susan Murray, Vice president, Law Society of Scotland; Arlene McDaid, founder, Legal Hackers Scotland and Murray McColl, Managing partner, Anderson Strathern, with Colin Anderson, Director and Company Secretary, LEAD Scotland, taking the role of Chair.
Law Society of Scotland President, Sheila Webster, said: “The Law Society is proud to support the Herald Law Awards which celebrate some of the outstanding people and extraordinary work which define our profession.
“The Scottish legal community has risen to the challenges of recent years with vigour and commitment and emerged as a flexible and progressive profession. With that in mind, we are particularly pleased to sponsor the Innovation and Solicitor of the Year Awards. We look forward to reading the nominations and finding out about this year’s exceptional individuals and initiatives and I would strongly encourage the nomination of those who deserve the industry’s recognition.”
There was encouragement too from Ronnie Murison, Director of Sheriff Officer Services, who said: “Stirling Park has supported the Law Awards from its inception, and we are delighted to be involved again this year by sponsoring the Debt Recovery and Litigation team categories. We provide sheriff officer services to many law firms throughout Scotland in these categories, and we recognise the high skill set and legal knowledge required in this sector. We would encourage candidates to nominate themselves or colleagues for their successes in their respective fields before the entry deadline on Wednesday 27 September.”
This year’s awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday, November 15 at the DoubleTree Hilton, Glasgow Central and the evening will include a welcome drinks reception, three course meal, entertainment, official programme and networking. This year’s guest can expect a new and exciting format on the night and full details, including entry forms, can be found online at: https://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/lawawards/
