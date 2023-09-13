A new restaurant will open in Glasgow next month as its head chef vows to bring something ‘new and exciting’ to the city centre.
Hazel, part of the new AC by Marriott Glasgow hotel, will welcome its first customers in late October as it joins the £100m Love Loan development at George Square.
The kitchen will be overseen by chef Eric Avenir, formerly of The Scotsman Group, and offer a Mediterranean-inspired menu that utilises Scottish produce.
Mr Avenier has spent more than two decades working in hotel and restaurant kitchen teams in his native France and Scotland, including six years as head chef at city centre favourite The Atlantic Bar and Brasserie, and two years as executive head chef at Mar Hall Hotel between 2012 and 2014.
Ahead of opening, he said: “It's been a long time since Glasgow city centre had such an exciting and quality addition to its heart and I am very much looking forward to being part of its success.
“I’ve run many restaurants in Glasgow, and I love the vibe of the city, but my passion lies with hotels, and I couldn't be happier to be able to bring my skill set together to work in a fantastic reputable hotel in the heart of Glasgow’s city centre.
“It’s an especially exciting time as Hazel is the first of many reputable partners to join Glasgow’s Love Loan development, which will completely transform the city centre as we know it.”
READ MORE: 'Stunning' smoked salmon product wins Great Taste Golden Fork Award for Scotland
Named after the tree that features in the legend of Saint Mungo, the 100-seater restaurant will be open to hotel guests and members of the public, operating over breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Craig Munro, general manager at AC by Marriott Glasgow, said: “Hazel is an exciting and unique concept combining Glasgow’s affinity for excellent independent restaurants with the wide-reaching romanticised appeal of the classic hotel bar.
“These usually contrasting concepts come together in Hazel to create an exceptional experience for everyone from urban explorers and solo business travellers to Saturday shoppers, and busy city workers.”
READ MORE: Scotch whisky giant acquires New Zealand distillery
The Love Loan project from Edinburgh-based private investment and real estate firm Chris Stewart Group is set to 'transform' an area close to George Square into a space that includes bars, restaurants and health and well-being facilities.
The development arrives after Glasgow City councillors voted through an ambitious master plan aimed at repositioning the city centre for the next 30 years with a focus on leisure, residential, and living.
For more information on Hazel visit their website here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here