The kitchen will be overseen by chef Eric Avenir, formerly of The Scotsman Group, and offer a Mediterranean-inspired menu that utilises Scottish produce.

Mr Avenier has spent more than two decades working in hotel and restaurant kitchen teams in his native France and Scotland, including six years as head chef at city centre favourite The Atlantic Bar and Brasserie, and two years as executive head chef at Mar Hall Hotel between 2012 and 2014.

Ahead of opening, he said: “It's been a long time since Glasgow city centre had such an exciting and quality addition to its heart and I am very much looking forward to being part of its success.

“I’ve run many restaurants in Glasgow, and I love the vibe of the city, but my passion lies with hotels, and I couldn't be happier to be able to bring my skill set together to work in a fantastic reputable hotel in the heart of Glasgow’s city centre.

“It’s an especially exciting time as Hazel is the first of many reputable partners to join Glasgow’s Love Loan development, which will completely transform the city centre as we know it.”

READ MORE: 'Stunning' smoked salmon product wins Great Taste Golden Fork Award for Scotland

Named after the tree that features in the legend of Saint Mungo, the 100-seater restaurant will be open to hotel guests and members of the public, operating over breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Pictured: Craig Munro, General Manager, AC by Marriott Glasgow (Image: Supplied)Craig Munro, general manager at AC by Marriott Glasgow, said: “Hazel is an exciting and unique concept combining Glasgow’s affinity for excellent independent restaurants with the wide-reaching romanticised appeal of the classic hotel bar.

“These usually contrasting concepts come together in Hazel to create an exceptional experience for everyone from urban explorers and solo business travellers to Saturday shoppers, and busy city workers.”

READ MORE: Scotch whisky giant acquires New Zealand distillery

The Love Loan project from Edinburgh-based private investment and real estate firm Chris Stewart Group is set to 'transform' an area close to George Square into a space that includes bars, restaurants and health and well-being facilities.

The development arrives after Glasgow City councillors voted through an ambitious master plan aimed at repositioning the city centre for the next 30 years with a focus on leisure, residential, and living.

For more information on Hazel visit their website here.