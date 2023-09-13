Former Nato secretary general Lord George Robertson has been appointed as chancellor of the university where he studied more than five decades ago.
Lord Robertson, who also served as defence secretary in Tony Blair’s government, said he was “deeply honoured” to have become the new chancellor at the University of Dundee.
He graduated from the university in 1968, with an honours degree in economics, and said he had a “strong connection” with the institution going back to his student days.
He became a Labour MP, representing Hamilton and then Hamilton South between 1978 and 1999, when he entered the House of Lords.
That same year he took on his most high-profile role, becoming the 10th secretary general of Nato – a post he held until 2003.
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon sets up 'artistic creation' company after book deal
His latest position will see Lord Robertson become the ceremonial head of the University of Dundee, presiding over academic ceremonies and acting as president of the graduates’ association.
Lord Robertson said: “I am deeply honoured to accept the position of chancellor of the University of Dundee.
Meet the new Chancellor of the University of Dundee!— University of Dundee (@dundeeuni) September 13, 2023
The Rt Hon Lord Robertson of Port Ellen KT has been appointed to the most senior role in the University. A Dundee graduate, he will be formally installed as Chancellor during November Graduations.https://t.co/ftGle2U9OX pic.twitter.com/USrubBMXbz
“I have always held a strong connection to the university since I was a student, and opted to receive my degree from Dundee rather than St Andrews at a time when the university was forming its own strong identity, having previously been part of St Andrews.
“I look forward to helping the university, our staff, students and global community as we continue to make a great social impact and transform lives.
Amanda Millar, chairwoman of Dundee University’s governing court, said: “We are delighted that Lord Robertson will be our new chancellor.
“His bond with the university stretches back to our earliest days as an independent institution, and he brings vast experience as an international statesman that will be invaluable to us as a global university.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here