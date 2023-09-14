The SEC has appointed corporate lawyer Morag McNeill as chair of Scotland's biggest events campus.
The announcement coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Ovo Hydro, the campus’ main live entertainment venue. Ms McNeill will take up the role in January from outgoing chair Will Whitehorn who has held the post for the last nine years.
Ms McNeill was a senior partner in law firm McGrigors before spending seven years as general counsel at Forth Ports. She has also been a non-executive director for the SEC for nine years and continues to hold non-executive positions in a number of organisations including Heriot-Watt University, SIS Ventures, and Caledonian Maritime Assets.
“I am delighted to take on the role of chair of the SEC at what is a very exciting time for the organisation and for Glasgow, with the Ovo Hydro celebrating its 10th anniversary," she siad. "I look forward to working with our fantastic employees and stakeholders to ensure that we continue to be a world leading venue and deliver economic impact for Glasgow and Scotland.”
Mr Whitehorn said: “It has been an honour to serve one of Glasgow’s greatest and most economically impactful businesses for the last 14 years, four as a non-executive director, through a period of great change and I know Morag will do a superb job in leading and guiding the campus and its people through the years ahead where the impact of technology on all live events will continue at an even faster rate.
READ MORE: Glasgow's Hydro venue renamed ahead of COP26
"Her wealth of experience and forensic ability to grasp the issues the SEC faces has already been recognised in the contribution she has made since joining the Board and will be crucial to the continuing growth and success of the company.”
Ms McNeill thanked her predecessor for his leadership over the last nine years, which she said has been "crucial" to the SEC's success.
"Will has been an inspirational chair and I know I speak for my fellow directors too when I say that it has been a privilege to serve on the board with him," she added.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here