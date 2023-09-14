Ms McNeill was a senior partner in law firm McGrigors before spending seven years as general counsel at Forth Ports. She has also been a non-executive director for the SEC for nine years and continues to hold non-executive positions in a number of organisations including Heriot-Watt University, SIS Ventures, and Caledonian Maritime Assets.

The SEC events campus (Image: SEC)

“﻿I am delighted to take on the role of chair of the SEC at what is a very exciting time for the organisation and for Glasgow, with the Ovo Hydro celebrating its 10th anniversary," she siad. "I look forward to working with our fantastic employees and stakeholders to ensure that we continue to be a world leading venue and deliver economic impact for Glasgow and Scotland.”

Mr Whitehorn said: “It has been an honour to serve one of Glasgow’s greatest and most economically impactful businesses for the last 14 years, four as a non-executive director, through a period of great change and I know Morag will do a superb job in leading and guiding the campus and its people through the years ahead where the impact of technology on all live events will continue at an even faster rate.

READ MORE: Glasgow's Hydro venue renamed ahead of COP26

"Her wealth of experience and forensic ability to grasp the issues the SEC faces has already been recognised in the contribution she has made since joining the Board and will be crucial to the continuing growth and success of the company.”

Ms McNeill thanked her predecessor for his leadership over the last nine years, which she said has been "crucial" to the SEC's success.

"Will has been an inspirational chair and I know I speak for my fellow directors too when I say that it has been a privilege to serve on the board with him," she added.