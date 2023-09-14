A new hotel restaurant in Glasgow city centre has unveiled its first head chef as it prepares to launch next month.
Eric Avenier has been hired from businessman Stefan King’s Scotsman Group, where the 51-year-old chef worked across restaurants including The Scotsman Hotel in Edinburgh and The Corinthian Club and The Bothy brasserie in Glasgow, to launch Hazel, part of the new AC by Marriott Glasgow hotel.
Mr Avenier has spent more than two decades working in and leading hotel and restaurant kitchen teams in his native France and Scotland, including six years as head chef at The Atlantic Bar & Brasserie in Glasgow city centre, and two years as executive head chef at Mar Hall Hotel in Renfrewshire between 2012 and 2014.
The chef said the Hazel restaurant will offer fresh and exciting plates influenced by Mediterranean flair, created using the very best Scottish ingredients.
The new restaurant is named after a tree from the legend of St Mungo. A focal point of the restaurant will be a Hazel tree in the centre of the venue.
The 100-seater restaurant is open to hotel guests and the public, and will operate over breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
An express lunch menu will also be available to cater for shoppers as well as office workers returning to the city centre.
Hazel is the latest addition to the £100 million Love Loan development, from Edinburgh-based investment and real estate firm Chris Stewart Group. This development aims to transform an area close to George Square into a thriving leisure and residential space including bars, restaurants, and health and well-being facilities.
Mr Avenier said: “I’ve successfully run many restaurants in Glasgow, and I love the vibe of the city, but my passion lies with hotels and I couldn't be happier to be able to bring my skill set together to work in a fantastic hotel in the heart of Glasgow’s city centre.
“It’s an especially exciting time as Hazel is the first of many reputable partners to join Glasgow’s Love Loan development, which will completely transform the city centre as we know it.”
He added: “It's been a long time since Glasgow city centre had such an exciting and quality addition to its heart, and I am very much looking forward to being part of its success.”
Craig Munro, general manager at AC by Marriott Glasgow, said: “Hazel is an exciting…concept combining Glasgow’s affinity for excellent independent restaurants with the wide-reaching romanticised appeal of the classic hotel bar. These usually contrasting concepts come together in Hazel to create an exceptional experience for everyone from urban explorers and solo business travellers to Saturday shoppers, and busy city workers.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here