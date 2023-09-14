Mr Avenier has spent more than two decades working in and leading hotel and restaurant kitchen teams in his native France and Scotland, including six years as head chef at The Atlantic Bar & Brasserie in Glasgow city centre, and two years as executive head chef at Mar Hall Hotel in Renfrewshire between 2012 and 2014.

The chef said the Hazel restaurant will offer fresh and exciting plates influenced by Mediterranean flair, created using the very best Scottish ingredients.

The new restaurant is named after a tree from the legend of St Mungo. A focal point of the restaurant will be a Hazel tree in the centre of the venue.

The 100-seater restaurant is open to hotel guests and the public, and will operate over breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

An express lunch menu will also be available to cater for shoppers as well as office workers returning to the city centre.

Hazel is the latest addition to the £100 million Love Loan development, from Edinburgh-based investment and real estate firm Chris Stewart Group. This development aims to transform an area close to George Square into a thriving leisure and residential space including bars, restaurants, and health and well-being facilities.

Mr Avenier said: “I’ve successfully run many restaurants in Glasgow, and I love the vibe of the city, but my passion lies with hotels and I couldn't be happier to be able to bring my skill set together to work in a fantastic hotel in the heart of Glasgow’s city centre.

“It’s an especially exciting time as Hazel is the first of many reputable partners to join Glasgow’s Love Loan development, which will completely transform the city centre as we know it.”

He added: “It's been a long time since Glasgow city centre had such an exciting and quality addition to its heart, and I am very much looking forward to being part of its success.”

Craig Munro, general manager at AC by Marriott Glasgow, said: “Hazel is an exciting…concept combining Glasgow’s affinity for excellent independent restaurants with the wide-reaching romanticised appeal of the classic hotel bar. These usually contrasting concepts come together in Hazel to create an exceptional experience for everyone from urban explorers and solo business travellers to Saturday shoppers, and busy city workers.”