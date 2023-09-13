A school in Moray has closed as a result of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).
Forres Academy has shut and pupils will move to remote learning on Thursday and Friday of this week while staff put contingency plans in place, Moray Council said.
Almost 40 schools across Scotland have been found to have Raac.
Other public buildings including three police stations, nine universities and 14 fire stations are also affected.
A spokesperson for Moray Council said: “Due to receiving new information on the Raac at Forres Academy from our structural engineer contractor, the status of the level of risk has been updated.
READ MORE: Collapse-prone concrete found in roofs of 14 fire stations in Scotland
“There is no indication of deterioration to the Raac panels within the school and the change of level has been dictated by a change of advice and guidance received from the contractors.
“Pupils will move to remote learning on Thursday and Friday this week to allow staff to prepare to implement contingency plans.
“A full update will be provided on Friday to inform parents and pupils of those plans.”
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton called for a full list of public buildings affected to be published.
Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sounded the alarm about Raac from as early as July of last year but ministers have been happy to sit on their hands.
“From our emergency service and healthcare buildings to our schools, colleges and universities, the extent of this dangerous concrete is far-reaching.
“I want to know why the Scottish Government chose not to act in the face of clear warnings. Ministers must urgently publish a full list of public buildings containing Raac and commit to a national fund that will assist with its removal.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here