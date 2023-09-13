Almost 40 schools across Scotland have been found to have Raac.

Other public buildings including three police stations, nine universities and 14 fire stations are also affected.

A spokesperson for Moray Council said: “Due to receiving new information on the Raac at Forres Academy from our structural engineer contractor, the status of the level of risk has been updated.

READ MORE: Collapse-prone concrete found in roofs of 14 fire stations in Scotland

“There is no indication of deterioration to the Raac panels within the school and the change of level has been dictated by a change of advice and guidance received from the contractors.

“Pupils will move to remote learning on Thursday and Friday this week to allow staff to prepare to implement contingency plans.

“A full update will be provided on Friday to inform parents and pupils of those plans.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton called for a full list of public buildings affected to be published.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sounded the alarm about Raac from as early as July of last year but ministers have been happy to sit on their hands.

“From our emergency service and healthcare buildings to our schools, colleges and universities, the extent of this dangerous concrete is far-reaching.

“I want to know why the Scottish Government chose not to act in the face of clear warnings. Ministers must urgently publish a full list of public buildings containing Raac and commit to a national fund that will assist with its removal.”