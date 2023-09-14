The SNP's Ian Blackford will lead a parliamentary debate today calling for ex-footballers to be given financial support by law if they develop dementia.
The Ross, Skye and Lochaber MP, who is a keen football fan, will call on the UK Government to support those suffering from football-related neurodegenerative diseases by classifying these as industrial injuries.
Campaigners say this will enable greater access to financial and professional support for players and their families.
The move follows emerging research evidence which suggests a potential link between playing contact sports and the development of neurodegenerative diseases - such as dementia - later in life, with some research indicating that repetitive impacts resulting from “heading” the ball are to blame.
According to a study by the University of Glasgow, professional footballers in the UK are three and a half times more likely to die of neurodegenerative diseases like dementia than the general population.
Celtic legend Billy McNeill is among the former players who developed dementia.
Read more: Glasgow's Riverside Museum aquires family car for dementia project
In his speech, the MP will state: “So many of those suffering, as well as their families, face challenging, distressing times - often without the support that would make a difference both professionally and financiall.
"As Parliamentarians it is up to all of us to demand that the UK Government and the devolved administrations use their powers to support those that need early intervention, appropriate care and support.”
Speaking in advance of the debate, Mr Blackford said: “Studies have shown professional footballers in the UK are three and a half times more likely to die of neurodegenerative diseases like dementia than the general population - an alarming statistic that highlights the urgency of addressing this issue and making sure that this condition is recognised as an industrial injury.”
He added: “Generations of players have graced our pitches, showcasing their skills and passion.
"However, the physical nature of the game, especially in the past when head injuries were not adequately addressed, has left a legacy of suffering we must avoid for future generations.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel