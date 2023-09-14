Angus Robertson, the Scottish Government's Constitution Secretary, said the figure was a "historic moment".

But he added that the data showed the ongoing need for immigration, as there continue to be fewer births than deaths registered.

The data showed that the population of Scotland grew by 141,200 (2.7%) since the previous census in 2011.

This is a slower rate of growth than between 2001 and 2011, when the population grew by 233,400 (4.6%).

Without migration the population of Scotland would have decreased by around 49,800 since 2011.

The data also highlights Scotland’s ageing population, with more than one million people aged 65 and over (1,091,000).

Mr Robertson said: “Today’s publication represents a historic moment with the largest population ever recorded by Scotland’s Census of 5.4 million.

"It also confirms this growth has been driven by inward migration, demonstrating that Scotland is an attractive place to come to live and work.

"However we know Scotland faces an ongoing population challenge with fewer births than deaths registered in Scotland since 2011, which reinforces just how damaging Brexit continues to be for Scotland with the loss of freedom of movement."

The census was due to take place in May 2021, but was put on hold for 12 months due to the pandemic.

But low response rates forced ministers to fork out an additional £6m to twice extend the deadline, but the study still failed to reach the 94% target. Instead 89.2% of Scots respondent, with the total costs reaching £144.6m.

Mr Robertson added: “The census also shows that, in line with many other countries, our population is aging. Understanding these changes in the population will allow local authorities and the government to adapt vital public services to better meet the needs of those living and working in Scotland – including our large, established migrant community, whose contribution we greatly welcome.

"As outlined in the Programme for Government, we will publish an Addressing Depopulation Action Plan which will set out the first phase of our response to population decline occurring in some of Scotland’s communities.

“We will also introduce a Talent Attraction and Migration Service to support more people to live and work here. We have also called on the UK Government to devolve immigration powers to the Scottish Parliament and work with us to deliver our proposal for a Rural Visa Pilot to enable rural and island communities to attract migrants in line with local needs."