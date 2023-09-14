Scotland’s population was estimated to be 5,436,600 on Census Day on March 20 2022, according to new data released today by National Records of Scotland (NRS).
This is the largest population ever recorded by Scotland’s Census and is part of the first set of statistics from last year’s national headcount.
Angus Robertson, the Scottish Government's Constitution Secretary, said the figure was a "historic moment".
But he added that the data showed the ongoing need for immigration, as there continue to be fewer births than deaths registered.
The data showed that the population of Scotland grew by 141,200 (2.7%) since the previous census in 2011.
This is a slower rate of growth than between 2001 and 2011, when the population grew by 233,400 (4.6%).
READ MORE: SNP minister Angus Robertson admits delayed census led to lower response rate
Without migration the population of Scotland would have decreased by around 49,800 since 2011.
The data also highlights Scotland’s ageing population, with more than one million people aged 65 and over (1,091,000).
Mr Robertson said: “Today’s publication represents a historic moment with the largest population ever recorded by Scotland’s Census of 5.4 million.
"It also confirms this growth has been driven by inward migration, demonstrating that Scotland is an attractive place to come to live and work.
"However we know Scotland faces an ongoing population challenge with fewer births than deaths registered in Scotland since 2011, which reinforces just how damaging Brexit continues to be for Scotland with the loss of freedom of movement."
Angus Robertson
The census was due to take place in May 2021, but was put on hold for 12 months due to the pandemic.
But low response rates forced ministers to fork out an additional £6m to twice extend the deadline, but the study still failed to reach the 94% target. Instead 89.2% of Scots respondent, with the total costs reaching £144.6m.
READ MORE: SNP minister boasts over 'good level' of census response
Mr Robertson added: “The census also shows that, in line with many other countries, our population is aging. Understanding these changes in the population will allow local authorities and the government to adapt vital public services to better meet the needs of those living and working in Scotland – including our large, established migrant community, whose contribution we greatly welcome.
"As outlined in the Programme for Government, we will publish an Addressing Depopulation Action Plan which will set out the first phase of our response to population decline occurring in some of Scotland’s communities.
“We will also introduce a Talent Attraction and Migration Service to support more people to live and work here. We have also called on the UK Government to devolve immigration powers to the Scottish Parliament and work with us to deliver our proposal for a Rural Visa Pilot to enable rural and island communities to attract migrants in line with local needs."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here