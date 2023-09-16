From North Berwick in East Lothian to Portree on the Isle of Skye, here are some of the prettiest seaside towns and villages to see in Scotland.

Scotland's prettiest seaside towns and villages to go and visit

North Berwick has great views of the Bass Rock (Getty) (Image: Getty)

North Berwick, East Lothian

Located less than an hour from Edinburgh, North Berwick in East Lothian is known for its vibrant harbour, scenic coastline and beaches.

The popular seaside town sits under the North Berwick Law and boasts fantastic views of the Bass Rock, the world's largest northern gannet colony, according to Visit Scotland.

It doesn't stop there for bird watchers as the Lothian town also hosts the Scottish Seabird Centre which offers boat trips to the volcanic formation.

Largs, North Ayrshire

Overlooking the Firth of Clyde, Largs has been a popular seaside destination for Glaswegians and visitors further afield for years.

Known for its many ice cream parlours and Victorian promenade, visitors can also use the town as a staging-off point to visit the nearby Great Cumbrae via ferry.

Visitors can explore the area's Viking heritage by visiting the Vikingar! centre where an interactive learning experience awaits. There is also the famous Largs Viking Festival which takes place annually.

Portree is regarded as part of the Gaelic heartlands in Scotland (Getty) (Image: Getty)

Portree, Isle of Skye

Portree is the largest town on the Isle of Skye and is a popular base for those wanting to explore the nearby landscapes.

The destination is iconic for its rows of colourful seafront cottages and Gaelic heritage with the town regarded as part of the languages' "heartlands" in Scotland, according to the University of Aberdeen.

St Andrews, Fife

St Andrews, which is known for its historic university founded in 1413, is a popular destination for golfers and those planning a trip to the seaside.

It is home to the recently renovated R&A World Golf Museum which explores the history and legacy of the beloved sport.

Tobermory is recognisable for its role in children's TV show Balamory (Getty) (Image: Getty)

Tobermory, Isle of Mull

Famous for its brightly coloured harbour-front and for being the setting of the popular children's show Balamory, Tobermory was originally built as a fishing port in 1788, according to Visit Scotland.

Here, you will find plenty to do at the Mull Museum, Tobermory Distillery and Mull Aquarium.