It is now home to around 2,000 people working across the BT Group, which includes EE, BT, and Openreach.

The official reopening of the office today coincides with the launch of the new Scottish Wide Area Network (SWAN) contract, under which BT is now the sole connectivity provider for public sector organisations including schools, hospitals, GP surgeries, pharmacies, and councils across Scotland.

Brent Mathews, BT Group’s property and facilities services director, said: “We’re really excited for our colleagues in Alexander Bain House following this multi-million-pound investment in our Glasgow flagship office. We’re bringing our people together in an impressive and modern environment, transforming the way our teams work to benefit our colleagues, customers, and shareholders.

“We really want our colleagues to be proud of where they work and to feel part of something brilliant, inspiring them to continue to do the best that they can for our customers.

“This investment also marks a significant commitment in Glasgow and in Scotland. As a major employer in the city, our presence will support local economic growth and employment opportunities. It also demonstrates our continued commitment to leading the way in connecting Scotland, unlocking a new era of connectivity with the launch of the SWAN website and services.”

BT was one of the first tenants of Glasgow’s International Financial Services District when it opened Alexander Bain House in 2001. The building offers panoramic views of the waterfront and is close to transport hubs such as Glasgow Central Station, with cycle parking available for colleagues.

Further to its revamp, BT said it boasts state-of-the-art technology, areas for flexible working and collaboration, and spaces dedicated to well-being, relaxation, and refuelling.

Richard Lochhead MSP, Minister for Small Business, Innovation, Tourism and Trade, said: “I warmly welcome BT Group’s continued investment in Scotland and congratulate it on the official reopening of Alexander Bain House. The thousands of jobs that BT Group has created in Glasgow continue to make a meaningful contribution to the city’s economy and I am glad that these colleagues will continue to thrive here.

“The Scottish Government and BT Group are working together to deliver connectivity across Scotland – from our work with Openreach in delivering broadband through our Reaching 100% programme, to EE’s strong support of our Scottish 4G Infill Programme, tackling mobile coverage gaps in rural areas.”

Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “Glasgow is one of the UK’s most successful centres to do business, with an increasing international profile and reputation as a leader in attracting and retaining talent and a skilled workforce.

“This multi-million-pound investment by BT Group in its Glasgow HQ really enhances our competitiveness, adding real value to our city and its economy.

“BT Group’s original decision over 20 years ago to locate a major headquarters in Glasgow was a real vote of confidence in a changing city. This latest investment by a truly global organisation reaffirms that commitment and it’s clear that BT Group appreciates the value of its long-term presence in our city.”

Glasgow was named by BT as a significant long-term location in 2020 as part of its Better Workplace Programme, which will see the company rationalise hundreds of offices across the UK and establish an estate of modern workspaces. The programme is due to complete next year.

BT is also revamping its contact centre in Dundee in a multi-million-pound development.