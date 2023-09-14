Police are appealing for information following a high value jewellery theft from a premises in Stirling.
Around 9am on Tuesday, July 18, a man entered a shop in Murray Place enquiring about various items before making off with a gold diamond bangle worth a five figure sum.
The man is described as Middle Eastern, mid 20s to 30s, around 5ft 10in tall and of slim build. He had a stubble beard and dark hair, which was shaved at the sides and longer on the top.
He was wearing a blue/purple ‘New York Giants’ jacket with the number 25 on the front and ‘Giants’, written in red on a white background, on the back. He also had on grey trousers and dark shoes with white soles.
Anyone who recognises this man, or the man himself, is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2602 of 18 July, 2023 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
