In partnership with Campari, the cocktail list has been created by bar teams at each of the hotel groups five UK locations, including the Glasgow, Edinburgh and Eurocentral.

‘Prima’, created by the team at Dakota Eurocentral blends Campari, peach liqueur and blossom water for a floral and fruity cocktail.

As the original Dakota Hotel, opened in 2006, Eurocentral’s ‘Prima’ translates to ‘first’ in Italian.

Dakota Edinburgh’s negroni features Edinburgh Gin, Limoncello, and vanilla syrup garnished with Campari dust.

Named ‘Queen of the South’, the Edinburgh Bar team has said that the negroni “pairs well with the many fresh catch options available to us at South Queensferry.”

Dakota Glasgow has created ‘Killing Thyme’ which pairs Campari with orange bitters, Tanqueray Seville, Lillet and Italicus to form an ‘approachable and fruity’ negroni.

The name is inspired by local band The Zebecks, fronted by Glasgow’s own Bar Supervisor, and their new single, ‘Killing Time’.

Two further cocktails have been created by the teams at Dakota in Leeds.

All five negronis have been designed to celebrate Negroni Week and raise money for charitable causes around the world.

This year’s charity is Slow Food, a global movement of local communities and activists across more than 160 countries seeking to ‘change the world through food and beverage’.