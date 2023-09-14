An email from the convener of the SNP MSP group at Holyrood Stuart McMillan was sent to all members and then leaked to the Wings over Scotland website.

Mr McMillan told colleagues, who include both ministers and backbenchers, that the chief whip Rona Mackay will outline the proposal and possible sanction against Mr Ewing with the group then voting on the matter.

"As group convener I write to inform you that there will be a special group meeting next Wednesday, 20 September at 6pm with regards an internal disciplinary matter in relation to Fergus Ewing MSP," said Mr McMillan.

"The group chief whip will outline the situation and propose any suggested sanction at the meeting. It will be up to all group members to take any decisions. As such each member of the group will vote.

"As with all group meetings this is a three line whip.

"Further details of the meeting will be issued in due course."

Writing on X, formerly know as Twitter, the Wings over Scotland website accused the meeting of being a "kangaroo court."

He wrote: "So there's a vote, but it's whipped? I believe the popular term for that is "kangaroo court"."

Mr Ewing has repeatedly rebelled against the Scottish Government and voted to bring down Green Minister Lorna Slater.

The death of his mother Winnie delayed any action with MSPs hearing tributes to the SNP icon in Holyrood last week during a motion of condolence.

It is understood a sanction to suspend would require two thirds support from the group.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has described Mr Ewing's vote against Ms Slater as a “very serious” matter.

It is understood that many in the group are in favour of a short suspension.

However, those SMP MSPs more critical of the co-operation agreement with the Scottish Greens are less supportive of such a sanction.

SNP MSP Michelle Thomson yesterday said it would be "unwise and unnecessary" of the party's Holyrood group to withdraw the whip from Mr Ewing.

Ms Thomson, who was Kate Forbes campaign manager in the SNP leadership election, suggested that there was a new mood of openness to debate in the party.

"I think it would be unwise and unnecessary in ideal circumstances. Dialogue's absolutely everything because, I don't perceive, me going about my business that there's still a split.

"What I perceive is that the situation that existed formerly, where there wasn't the same freedom to discuss, is changing. and it's that is the positive thing that I'm highlighting. I don't sense myself, even though, you know, as you know, I was Kate's campaign manager, that I experience any animosity," she told the Holyrood Sources podcast.