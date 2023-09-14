Police on Lewis have found a body during a search for a missing man.

Officers recovered a man's body this morning (Thursday) in the Ness area.

Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of Mark Elston have been made aware.

He was reported missing after failing to return to his home in Stornoway on Wednesday. 

Police said there are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.