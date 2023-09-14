The majority of the new recruits (43) have joined in Edinburgh, with 37 adding to the team in Glasgow and 10 linking up in Aberdeen. The remaining 21 will work in either the tax or risk departments across a range of roles.

PwC said the recruitment increases its headcount in Scotland by 7.8% to 1,249 partners and staff.

Jason Morris, regional market leader at PwC in Scotland, said: “It’s a privilege to welcome a brand-new group of talented and enthusiastic students to PwC Scotland - and fantastic to see an uplift in the number included in this year’s intake.

“This bright and diverse group of students are already showing how excited and committed they are to their new roles - and to making the most of the journey ahead as they embark on their careers.

“As always, we remain committed to providing opportunities to individuals based on their talent and determination, rather than their background, so it’s key that we draw on all areas of society to create a diverse and skilled workforce that has the ability to make a real impact.”

PwC said it is bringing in more than 1,300 students across the UK throughout. The firm said the latest intake in Scotland reflects its commitment to social mobility: 40% of the student recruits are female, compared with 45% last year, and 41% from minority ethnic backgrounds, an 18% rise on 2022. More than one third (36%) attended a non-selective state school, while 7% of the intake was eligible for free school meals, the firm said.