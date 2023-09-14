Police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a teenager was stabbed at a bus stop in broad daylight.
Around 12.20pm on Wednesday, a male youth was at a bus stop across from Thorn Court in Johnstone when he was approached by two males and became involved in an altercation.
The 16-year-old was assaulted and stabbed. Following the attack, the two male youths ran off through Thorn Court.
The first attacker is described as slim, in his mid to late teens, with short brown hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured track suit top and bottoms the hood up or a baseball cap on.
The second attacker was slim, in his mid to late teens, wearing a light-coloured top and a bag around his chest.
Emergency services attended and the 16-year-old victim was taken to hospital where medical staff describe his condition as stable.
An 18-year-old man was arrested last night but has since been released pending further enquiries.
Police Scotland said officers are gathering relevant CCTV footage from the surrounding area for any additional information.
Officers also remain in the area to provide reassurance to local residents.
Detective Inspector Nicky Beattie said: “At this stage the motive is unknown for this attack and a 16-year-old has been seriously injured.
"I am appealing to any members of the public who were in and around the area yesterday at the time of the incident to get in touch with us with any information, no matter how small.
"If you have any recording equipment, such as, doorbell or dash cams, please check the footage as you could have images which would assist our ongoing enquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1542 of 13 September, 2023 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
