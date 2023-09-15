Children have sent birthday wishes to the V&A Dundee as it celebrates its fifth anniversary.

Scotland's first ever design museum opened on September 15, 2018 and has since welcomed 1.7 million visitors.

Child's play - schoolchildren at V&A Dundee. Photo PA. (Image: PA)

Artist Kate Colin created 500 geometric paper twists containing candles, inspired by architect Kengo Kuma's design for the building, and schoolchildren, visitors and community groups left messages inside them with their hopes for the city to mark the anniversary.

Children as young as five who visited from local primary schools took part in the event, which will be followed by more celebrations over the weekend.