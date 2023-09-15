Children have sent birthday wishes to the V&A Dundee as it celebrates its fifth anniversary.
Scotland's first ever design museum opened on September 15, 2018 and has since welcomed 1.7 million visitors.
Artist Kate Colin created 500 geometric paper twists containing candles, inspired by architect Kengo Kuma's design for the building, and schoolchildren, visitors and community groups left messages inside them with their hopes for the city to mark the anniversary.
Children as young as five who visited from local primary schools took part in the event, which will be followed by more celebrations over the weekend.
Read more: Highland Council to ban election posters on own property
Two pools of water outside the museum were filled with the paper designs.
Earlier this week, a new report by BOP Consulting and Tialt showed the V&A Dundee has generated £304 million for the Scottish economy since it opened.
Celebrations on Saturday will feature music performances by Be Charlotte and Andrew Wasylyk, free access to the Tartan exhibition, and street food on the plaza.
There will also be family activities, free museum tours and the opening of a new permanent display on V&A Dundee's architecture, Stories From The Building.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here