The MP for Skye Lochaber and Badenoch said he had written to transport minister Fiona Hyslop following a recent serious accident on the A87 at Glenshiel, the second in a number of days.

He has urged the Minister to introduce additional “Drive on the left” signs, in three languages, on roads - especially in tourist hotspots, along with a requirement that all hire cars include signage within the vehicle stating “drive on the left”.

He also called for the introduction of a code of conduct for motorhomes to compel drivers to pull over if they are causing a tailback of traffic and to prohibit them travelling in convoys.

There has been a rise in organised motorhome holidays on the popular North Coast 500 road route.

Neil Greig of the Institute of Advanced Motoring (IAM) said it would not support a set of laws targeting one group of road users but said they would only work with greater investment in police, better quality laybys and road layouts.

"This strikes me as populist nonsense," said Mr Greig.

"As anyone who has actually driven up the A9 and other roads in the Highlands recently will know most of these ideas are already in place.

"Electronic and fixed road signs implore tractors, hgvs and motorhomes to pull over and in some cases new laybys have been provided to allow them to do so.

"Enforcement powers already exist which would allow the police to book the most obvious offenders."

He said one "quick solution" to easing congestion would be to extend the 50mph HGV speed limit on the A9 to all single-carriageway roads in Scotland.

He said: "Drivers seem happy to sit behind a lorry at 50 rather than 40 before looking for a safe overtaking opportunities.

"Longer term more overtaking lanes and dualling for the busiest road is the real solution."

Police are appealing for information following a serious road crash on the A87 at Glenshiel on August 28. Around 2.25pm, a Peugeot 3008 was involved in a collision with an Audi A3.

The 34-year-old passenger in the Peugeot and the 55-year-old driver of the Audi were both taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The 34-year-old driver of the Peugeot was taken by Ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The previous Friday, a 73-year-old Coventry man died following an accident on the same road, involving his Triumph Motorcycle and a Fiat motorhome.