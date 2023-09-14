Fergus Ewing was one of Alex Salmond's guests on his new weekly Scotland Speaks tonight.
The Inverness and Nairn MSP appeared along with SNP veteran Alex Neil and former SNP MP George Kerevan in the second programme of the series.
Mr Ewing, the former rural affairs secretary, had much to say on the economy - the subject of tonight's programme - but also raised other issues which will set him at odds with his party's leadership.
Here are three key points from the show.
1. Mr Ewing said the Scottish Government would lose its legal battle with its UK counterparts over the Gender Recognition Reform Bill.
The legislation makes the process easier for a transgender person to obtain a gender recognition certificate (a document giving them legal recognition in their acquired gender). It removes the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria, shortens the period of time they need to live in their need gender and reduces the age threshold for applicants for a certificate from 18 to 16.
The bill was passed in Holyrood last December but stopped from becoming law by the Conservative Government which argued it was not compatible with equalities legislation across the UK (which eg gives women the right to single sex spaces such as toilets, hospital wards and changing rooms).
During the show Mr Ewing clearly departed from the party line by arguing the Scottish Government would lose the legal case.
"They’re going to lose the court [case] on gender recognition which has done nobody any good," he told the programme.
2. He criticised the direction of Scottish Government policy while praising its leadership under Alex Salmond.
Mr Ewing made clear that he believed what he considered shortcomings in government policy weren't just the fault of the Greens.
"Even the staunchest critic of the extremist Greens, like me, wouldn't say that it's all their fault," he said.
"I do think that the Scottish Government should be supporting industry, we should be praising our brilliant sectors, in finance, in oil and gas for which we'll need for decades to come, in renewables, in life sciences, in food and drink.
"That's what we used to do, if you don't mind me saying so, when you were the boss. But instead of putting Scotland first, instead of putting our people first, we seem to be pursuing all sorts of weird and wonderful policies, the only thing they have in common is that they're deeply unpopular, as well as in some cases being damaging to the economy."
3. He suggested he was unlikely to take a less critical approach to key Scottish Government policies in future.
Mr Ewing faces being suspended from the SNP group by his colleagues at Holyrood next Wednesday.
However, rather than adopting a more conciliatory tone ahead of the crunch meeting the MSP stepped up his attack on the administration's policies which he believes are having a damaging impact on business and Scotland's economy. He suggested too that rather than being criticised for pointing out shortcomings of some of the policies, he should have thanked after a number of have been shelved.
“I’ve spoken out against policies which have been damaging to economic growth, for example the deposit return scheme which was uniformly opposed by businesses, the current madcap policy to impose heat pumps on inappropriate properties and the current plans to require law abiding, hard-working providers of bed and breakfasts and guest houses. who have done no harm to anybody for decades, to get a licence by October or become criminalised leading to thousands, thousands of them leaving the sector," he said.
"Now I’ve spoken out and they’ve scrapped deposit return, they’ve scrapped highly protected marine areas...but the way I look at it is rather different. As my late father used to say “never do anyone a favour - they will never forgive you.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here