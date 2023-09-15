Goods exports from Scotland grew faster than those from the UK as a whole in the year to June, official figures show.

Comparing the year to June with the preceding 12 months, Scotland’s goods exports were up by 12.6% at £36.7 billion, regional trade statistics from HM Revenue & Customs show. The UK’s overall goods exports rose by 12.2% over the same timeframe.

Excluding oil and gas, Scotland’s goods exports rose by 13.2%, the Scottish Government noted, observing this was ahead of a 12% rise in goods exports from the UK as a whole on the same basis.

Scotland’s drinks exports jumped by 17.1%, an increase of £829 million.

Scottish Trade Minister Richard Lochhead said: “These figures show a strong performance for Scotland’s exports, despite these very challenging economic times.

“They are testament to the resilience and quality of Scottish businesses, and highlight the success of our export growth plan, which aims to increase the value of our exports to 25% of GDP (gross domestic product) by 2029.”

He added: “Exports boost the economy by driving growth and creating jobs. They are a key part of our national strategy for economic transformation and we continue to develop Scotland’s world-class expertise in areas such as life sciences, renewables, digitech, and food and drink, and through initiatives such as the Scottish Government’s innovation strategy.”