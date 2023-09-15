Excluding oil and gas, Scotland’s goods exports rose by 13.2%, the Scottish Government noted, observing this was ahead of a 12% rise in goods exports from the UK as a whole on the same basis.

Scotland’s drinks exports jumped by 17.1%, an increase of £829 million.

Scottish Trade Minister Richard Lochhead said: “These figures show a strong performance for Scotland’s exports, despite these very challenging economic times.

“They are testament to the resilience and quality of Scottish businesses, and highlight the success of our export growth plan, which aims to increase the value of our exports to 25% of GDP (gross domestic product) by 2029.”

He added: “Exports boost the economy by driving growth and creating jobs. They are a key part of our national strategy for economic transformation and we continue to develop Scotland’s world-class expertise in areas such as life sciences, renewables, digitech, and food and drink, and through initiatives such as the Scottish Government’s innovation strategy.”