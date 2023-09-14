The Scottish Government would be “empowered to begin immediate negotiations” on ending the Union if the SNP wins a majority of general election seats, Humza Yousaf has said.
Despite the scenario encompassing the SNP losing as many as 15 MPs, the First Minister said he would publish detailed terms for Scottish independence if it happened.
The Scottish Government would also consult on a draft constitution to be “the founding document of an independent Scotland” and prepare the ground for rejoining the EU.
The proposals, which will go before the SNP’s annual conference in Aberdeen next month, were ridiculed by Alba party leader Alex Salmond as lacking any credibility.
The plan firms up proposals Mr Yousaf put to his party’s independence convention in June in Dundee, when he said independence would be page “one, line one” of the SNP manifesto.
In a new motion to the October conference, Mr Yousaf and SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn jointly set out their “Independence strategy”.
They ask the party’s delegates to endorse their plan to use the next UK general election “as an opportunity to advance the cause of independence, and to demonstrate how the powers of independence would enable us to take action on Scotland’s priorities”.
They say Scotland is facing a “Cost of Westminster crisis” which is making the case for independence “even more urgent”, and the manifesto’s first line should read “Vote SNP for Scotland to become an independent country”.
They ask the conference to agree that “if the SNP subsequently wins the most seats at the General Election in Scotland, the Scottish Government is empowered to begin immediate negotiations with the UK Government to give democratic effect to Scotland becoming an independent country”.
In preparation for independence, the Scottish Government would then:
• Publish detailed terms for discussions with the UK Government, including draft legal text on devolving powers to prepare for independence.
• Conduct a nationwide consultation on a draft interim constitution
• Prepare the ground for Scotland to become an independent member state of the EU by establishing an envoy position in Brussels.
However there is no explanation of why the UK Government - potentially under Labour's Keir Starmer, who has ruled out any deal with the SNP - would agree to the plans.
The SNP has won a majority of Westminster seats at the last three general elections and its demands for Indyref2 were rebuffed.
The polls also suggest the SNP, which won 48 seats in 2019 but now has 44 after defections and expulsions, is likely to lose seats, undermining its demands.
With boundary changes reducing the number of Scottish MPs from 59 to 57, a simple majority could be as low as 29, or 15 less than the party’s current tally.
Mr Salmond said: “No one seriously believes that proposing a majority of seats as an independence mandate is at all credible. Given that Westminster have been allowed over repeated elections to dismiss a majority of SNP seats as a mandate for a mere referendum, why on earth would they concede it as a mandate for negotiating independence itself?
“And the leadership motion is tellingly and devastatingly silent on what democratic mechanisms should be used to bend Westminster to the will of the people.”
He said the Yes parties should run together on a single ticket to secure independence.
He added: “Humza Yousaf and Stephen Flynn must decide why they want to talk about independence at all. Either they want it just as a political shield to protect them from the SNP grassroots, impatient after nine years of inaction, or they see it as a realisable and urgent goal. If the latter, then they are required to propose a real strategy or lose all credibility.”
