Business software specialist Eureka Solutions has set up its first office in England to cater for growing staff numbers and new business in the region.
The new base in Gateshead, Tyneside, will be manned by up to six people as Eureka looks to attract further clients to its portfolio that includes organisations such as Scottish Rugby, Hearts of Midlothian, Flight Club, St Andrews Links Trust, and Luton Town Football Club.
Set up 19 years ago in East Kilbride, the company has annual revenues of more than £5 million and a roster of 70 technical and non-technical staff. It provides cloud-based integration solutions to help unify the business systems of growing organisations.
“Expanding our reach to Tyneside is more than just opening a new office; it's unfurling our ambitions across the UK's digital horizon," chief executive David Lindores said.
“This milestone isn't just about physical space; it's about creating virtual bridges that connect us to a wealth of new opportunities. With this new chapter, we're not only extending our presence but casting a wider net for innovation, talent, and partnerships.
“Tyneside, with its vibrant tech community, will be the backdrop to our story of growth, inspiring us to scale new heights in the sector.”
