Set up 19 years ago in East Kilbride, the company has annual revenues of more than £5 million and a roster of 70 technical and non-technical staff. It provides cloud-based integration solutions to help unify the business systems of growing organisations.

“Expanding our reach to Tyneside is more than just opening a new office; it's unfurling our ambitions across the UK's digital horizon," chief executive David Lindores said.

“This milestone isn't just about physical space; it's about creating virtual bridges that connect us to a wealth of new opportunities. With this new chapter, we're not only extending our presence but casting a wider net for innovation, talent, and partnerships.

“Tyneside, with its vibrant tech community, will be the backdrop to our story of growth, inspiring us to scale new heights in the sector.”

Scottish exports grow faster than those from UK as a whole

Goods exports from Scotland grew faster than those from the UK as a whole in the year to June, official figures show. Comparing the year to June with the preceding 12 months, Scotland’s goods exports were up by 12.6% at £36.7 billion, regional trade statistics from HM Revenue & Customs show. The UK’s overall goods exports rose by 12.2% over the same timeframe.

Success of Scotch firms will help build Brand Scotland

The Scotch whisky industry could ramp up growth significantly in key export markets as it supports efforts to increase the strength of brand Scotland overseas a leading sector figure has said. Glen Gribbon, who took charge at the Bladnoch distillery after leading the global marketing push for The Macallan single malt, said: “The long-term prospects for Scotch are incredibly exciting.”