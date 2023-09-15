The drummer in Scots rock band Gun has been named as the anonymous donor who pledged £100,000 for a legal fight against Glasgow’s Low Emission Zone (LEZ).
Paul McManus has given £40,000 to William Paton’s LEZ fightback fund website, with the promise of another £60,000 available "when needed".
The rock star, who has a number of business interests, and is one of Scottish Labour’s biggest donors, said he believed the charge was a “cynical stealth tax, levied by a failed and discredited administration.”
Glasgow’s LEZ came into force on June 1 and means any vehicle which does not meet emission standards gets slapped with an initial £60 fine.
Last month, we revealed that nearly 150 drivers a day are being hit with the penalty charge notice.
William Paton, whose garage is located 500m inside the zone, is challenging the anti-pollution measure in the courts.
Last month, Lady Poole, gave permission to the owner of Patons Accident Repair Centre in Townhead to proceed to judicial review. The case will be heard next month.
The businessman set up a crowdfunder to help pay for his court battle.
Mr McManus said he had donated because he believed the charge was “aimed at and has a significantly disproportionate effect on poor, low-paid, hardworking families who are currently struggling to cope with an unprecedented increase in their cost of living.”
He said he was willing to increase his contribution: “I am committed to fighting this all the way and I’ll make available additional and sufficient funds to ensure we can take the SNP Glasgow City Council on in any forthcoming court cases.”
The musician also hit out at proposals for a congestion charge for cars coming into the city. He said this would be a “further attack on vulnerable people.”
Last year, Mr McManus donated £130,000 to Scottish Labour, saying he had been “very impressed with the performance and most of the policies of both Anas Sarwar and Keir Starmer.”
Labour councillors in Glasgow were initially supportive of the LEZ, and even criticised the SNP administration for not implementing it sooner.
However, in May, just two days before it was brought in, George Redmond, the leader of the Labour group on the council called for LEZ to be delayed by a year.
Gun has released seven studio albums, three of which made the UK Top 20.
Their biggest hit was a cover of Cameo’s ‘Word Up!’, which broke into the Top 10.
Meanwhile, a new report for the council has shown an increase in pollution in Glasgow.
Levels of nitrogen dioxide have risen at almost all monitoring stations in the city centre.
The annual report on air quality shows an average increase of 20% across 27 sites.
There have been concerns that pollution levels that dropped in 2020 and 2021 have been on the rise since lockdown restrictions eased.
It found some sites showed a small reduction in NO2 levels but overall there was an increase and two locations – Gordon Street and Hope Street – were above target levels.
