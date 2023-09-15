For what seems like years now, the story of Lidl (and indeed fellow discounter Aldi) has seemed like one of unrelenting progression.
But even the most successful businesses cannot defy gravity forever.
Lidl reported a loss of £75.9 million for its most recent financial year which owed a lot to the bracing economic headwinds the UK has faced over the last 18 months and its own determination to keep prices low and support its own employees amid the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.
The discounter, which has more than 100 stores in Scotland, tumbled into the red as it spent nearly £50m to increase the minimum hourly pay rate for store colleagues (ensuring it remained the highest-paying supermarket in the UK), and around £100m to ensure prices remained keen at the till.
READ MORE: Rules for short-term lets 'may breach human rights law'
GB chief executive Ryan McDonnell underlined that treating shoppers, staff and suppliers was sacrosanct to Lidl and the importance of maintaining the price gap between it and its traditional grocery counterparts, even during times of steep inflation.
And there is ample evidence to show that the strategy is working, with the grocer increasing its market share in the UK to 7.1% from 6.1% (it has increased to nearly 8% since year-end) and more and more shoppers coming through Lidl’s doors.
Further investment in pay rises, store openings, staff recruitment, and logistics expansion has been made in the current year as the company looks to further strengthen its position in the UK.
While stock market listed rivals such as Tesco and Sainsbury’s face pressure from the City to make profits in the short-term, Mr McDonnell noted that Lidl’s ownership structure means it can take a different approach.
READ MORE: Bold plans for Scotland's new towns should be embraced
He explained that because it is privately owned, Lidl has the “ability to make decisions that we know will have immediate benefits for our people, customers and suppliers and long-term benefits for our business.”
Lidl’s accountants may wince at the sight of such a hefty loss in last year’s accounts, but the grocer is clearly willing to take a bit of short-term pain for long-term gain.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here