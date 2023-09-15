Plans to construct a new distillery, named Dal Riata, on the banks of Campbeltown Loch have been approved by Argyll & Bute Council.
The project by Dal Riata Distillery Ltd, which will include a museum, a visitor centre and a retail outlet, involves a £4.5 million investment and is expected to create employment for around 20 local people.
Dal Riata Distillery Ltd noted it had pledged to provide trainee positions for those seeking a career in the “burgeoning Scotch whisky industry”.
It said: “The name Dal Riata - The Kingdom of Alba - was used during the sixth and seventh centuries and encompassed an area including Argyll, Kintyre, Islay, Jura, Mull, Ardnamurchan, Cowal and a north-east corner of Ireland.”
The company noted the capital of Dal Riata was Dunadd Fort. It added that it intends to grow the barley for the new distillery’s single malt Scotch whisky at Dunadd, which is near Lochgilphead.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Key power better in Scotland's hands
The vision for the creation of Dal Riata comes from long-term whisky enthusiasts Iain Croucher, founder and owner of independent whisky bottler North Star Spirits, and Ronnie Grant, an entrepreneur.
Dal Raita Distillery director Mr Croucher said: “To be working within Scotch whisky is beyond a blessing.
“We must preserve this vital global asset for future generations to enjoy and thrive.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: This is a desperate look for Brexit Britain
Ronnie Grant, who is also a director of the distillery, said: “Gaining planning permission is a massive step forward in fulfilling our dream to bring a new distillery to Campbeltown. We have been humbled by the positive reaction we have received from both local people and the wider whisky community. Campbeltown is a special little place which is certainly on the up and we can't wait to become a part of its bright future.” Charlie Maclean, Master of the Quaich, said: “Campbeltown holds an important and special place in the history of Scotch whisky. Two hundred years ago, some 25 distilleries were producing 748,000 gallons (3.5 million litres) of spirit according to The Imperial Gazetteer of Scotland. In recent times the number of operating distilleries has significantly dwindled, but the news that The Dal Riata Distillery has been granted planning permission is splendid.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: What does rise of Taiwanese single malt mean for Scotch?
The museum will be “dedicated to telling the story of the town’s long and proud association with whisky distillation”.
A vacant shop on Longrow, adjoining the site,will be developed into a visitor centre and conference and tasting room.
The long-term plan for the distillery includes building a warehouse at Machrihanish Airport for cask storage.
Dal Riata Distillery said it was envisioned that this facility would also include bottling and storage facilities for private clients.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here